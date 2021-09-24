The majority of Corinthians fans prefer the team to play with two defensive midfielders; see poll

After Gabriel’s suspension and Roni’s ligament injury, Corinthians fans raised questions on social networks about which defensive midfielder should enter Derby. O My Timon, then, he made a poll about the preference of Fiel, who seems to like the idea of ​​playing with two steering wheels better.

The majority of the fans who voted in the poll would like to see a pair in the team’s volance: the option two defensive midfielders won with 60.3% of votes. Therefore, 39.7% prefer the starting lineup with only one defensive midfielder – see the result below.

The options for Sylvinho are Xavier, Cantillo and Du Queiroz. The Colombian has not played since the 1st of August, in the duel against Flamengo. Xavier and Du Queiroz have been the most used pieces by the coach, and Du has not yet acted as a defensive midfielder, but as a substitute for Fagner, on the right flank.

Xavier entered the draw with Atlético-GO for the last time, at Castelo do Dragão, replacing Gabriel Pereira. The shirt 39 only started with Sylvinho once, against Fluminense. For Derby, the coach can choose a double or a single defensive midfielder for his starting team.

Check the result of Meu Timão’s poll

