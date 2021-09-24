The Pope to Ccee: working so that the Church has its doors open to all

Francis thanked the Council of Episcopal Conferences of Europe (Ccee) “for these first 50 years at the service of the Church and of Europe. We are called by the Lord to work so that his house becomes ever more welcoming”.

Vatican News

Pope Francis presided over the Eucharistic celebration in St. Peter’s Basilica, this Thursday afternoon (23/09), on the occasion of the plenary session of the Council of Episcopal Conferences of Europe (Ccee) on its 50th anniversary of foundation.

The plenary session began in Rome this Thursday and continues until Sunday, September 26, on the theme “Ccee, 50 years at the service of Europe, memory and perspectives on the horizon of Fratelli tutti”.

Francis began his homily using three verbs, offered by the Word of God, which challenge Christians and pastors in Europe: reflect, rebuild and to see.

Reflect challenges us

“Reflect it is the first thing the Lord invites you to do through the prophet Haggai,” the Pope said. “Reflect well on your behavior,” the Lord repeats twice to his people. houses well covered, while the Temple is in ruins?”, says the Lord.

This invitation to reflect challenges us: in fact, even today in Europe we Christians are tempted to accommodate ourselves in our structures, in our homes and in our churches, in the security of traditions, in the satisfaction of a certain consensus, while all around the temples are empty and Jesus is increasingly forgotten.

“Let us reflect! How many people are no longer hungry and thirsty for God! Not because they are evil, but because they lack the appetite for faith and rekindle the thirst that is in the heart of man: the one that the dictatorship of consumerism – takes, but suffocating – it tries to extinguish. Many are led to feel only material needs, not the lack of God”, Francis said.

The people to whom the Lord speaks through the prophet Haggai had everything they wanted, but they were not happy. “The lack of charity causes unhappiness, because only love fills the heart. Closed in the interest of their own things, the inhabitants of Jerusalem lost the taste of gratuity. This too can be our problem: concentrating on the Church’s various positions, debates, agendas and strategies, and losing sight of the true program that is the Gospel: the zeal of charity, the ardor of gratuitousness. The way out of problems and closures is always the free gift; there is no other. Let us reflect on this.”

Becoming artisans of communion

The second step is rebuild. “Rebuild the Temple”, asks God through the prophet. “And the people rebuild the temple. Cease to be content with a peaceful present, and work for the future.”

The construction of the common European house needs this: leaving the conveniences of the immediate and returning to the clairvoyant vision of the founding fathers, a prophetic vision as a whole, because they did not seek the consensus of the moment, but dreamed of the future of all. That’s how the walls of the European house were built and that’s the only way they can be strengthened. The same goes for the Church, the house of God. To make it beautiful and welcoming, it is necessary to look to the future together, not restore the past. Without a doubt, we must start from the foundations, because it is built from there: from the living tradition of the Church, which bases us on the essential, that is, the happy proclamation, proximity and witness. From here it is reconstructed: from the foundations of the Church of the beginnings and always, from the adoration of God and love of neighbor, not from the tastes of each one.

The Pope then thanked the Council of Episcopal Conferences of Europe “for these first 50 years at the service of the Church and Europe. We are called by the Lord to work so that his house becomes more and more welcoming, so that everyone can enter and live in it, so that the Church has its doors open to everyone and no one is tempted to concentrate only on looking and changing the locks.”

According to the Pope, “all reconstruction takes place together, under the sign of unity, that is, with others. There may be different visions, but unity must always be preserved. This is our call: to be Church, to form One Body among us. It is our vocation, as Pastors: to gather the flock, not to disperse it or even preserve it in beautiful closed spaces. Rebuilding means becoming artisans of communion, weavers of unity at all levels: not by strategy, but by the Gospel.”

Many in Europe think that faith is something already seen

If we build in this way, we will give our brothers and sisters the chance to to see: is the third verb that “appears at the conclusion of today’s Gospel, where it is said that Herod sought to “see Jesus”. Today, as then, there is much talk about Jesus. …) Elijah had appeared, (…) one of the ancient prophets had risen.” All of them showed appreciation for Jesus, but they did not understand his novelty and closed him in schemes already seen: John, Elijah, the prophets… . Jesus, however, cannot be classified in the schemes of the “I have heard” or the “already seen””.

Many in Europe think that faith is something already seen, that it belongs to the past. Why? Because they didn’t see Jesus at work in their lives. And many times they haven’t seen Him, because we haven’t shown Him enough with our lives. For God sees himself in the faces and gestures of men and women transformed by his presence. And if Christians, instead of radiating the contagious joy of the Gospel, have re-proposed worn, intellectual and moralistic religious schemes, people do not see the Good Shepherd.

According to Francis, “this divine, merciful and impressive love is the perennial novelty of the Gospel” which asks us “to show God, as the saints did: not in words, but in life. It asks for prayer and poverty, creativity and gratuity”. “Let’s help Europe today, tired of, to rediscover the ever-young face of Jesus and his wife. We can’t do anything other than give ourselves completely so that this beauty can be seen without any setback”, concluded the Pope.