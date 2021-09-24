The scary mystery that was never solved

Playing the entire story of Grand Theft Auto V again, eight years after release, is a good way to sharpen your eyes when the PS5 and Xbox Series versions arrive. More than that: it’s an excellent opportunity to pay attention to what we’ve forgotten or haven’t even seen in the other times we’ve played.

On one of the many missions in GTA 5, Franklin meets a man named Dominic Beasley, an adrenaline-hungry NPC who invites us to a completely random sequence of activities — skydiving and then betting on a bike race down the mountain.

Dominic Beasley and Franklin.

When we first meet him, a mysterious entity leads us to Dom: the famous nameless ghost dog, a friendly Labrador retriever who, through barking, manages to communicate with Franklin as if he were a human being.

After taking Franklin to Dominic, and saying somewhat unusual things to a guardian dog, the canine ghost disappears. Dom himself, after being saved by Franklin, says he didn’t see any dogs, which indicates that only the protagonist can see this mystical creature.

The cutest ghost in GTA.

Why Franklin? Well, our ghost friend probably knows that the character takes great care of dogs. After all, Chop is an important supporting role in Franklin’s journey. That might be enough to qualify him as worthy of the attention of this four-legged guardian angel, who saved Dom’s life by asking us to help him.

What is most intriguing, however, is not Franklin’s choice as the ideal human to fulfill the tasks that arise. What no one can say precisely is: who is the ghost dog? Where he came from? Why does he care about people, even when he thinks they’re “sort of suckers”? Did he have a family? Then…

Was this the living version of the ghost dog?

The image above is available on the website www.accept-the-chaos.com, which can be accessed by the GTA 5 cell phone. In it, we see a family consisting of father, mother, son, daughter and dog. Although there is no information available about these characters, something tragic happens when we click on the “click to play god” option.

Yes. On the next screen, we find out that the entire family has died. Nobody knows when, but everybody knows how: they were traveling by car and they crashed, which caused everyone to be dismembered and lose their own lives on the spot… Including the innocent little dog, who was with them.

The dog is on the left, there at the end.

As you can see in the image above, the dog that died was the same breed as the ghost dog. And although we don’t know much about the family in the photo, it looks like the puppy was happy. So maybe his spirit chose to stay on Earth to help people in danger.

In fact, when we first met the dog, he was in a relatively remote area of ​​the city, where there are many trees. A place that might as well be close to where the family died, who knows how many years ago. Or, who knows, the dog may have simply chosen environments where more nature existed.

We’ll never forget you, ghost dog.

Present in the game forever, the ghost dog remains a mystery in GTA 5. To find it, just pay attention to Franklin’s interrogation missions. If you have a theory of your own about who this dog is, let us know in the comments. After all, Michael also has a dog that no one knows where he ended up… Is he the puppy that Franklin found?