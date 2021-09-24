The supermodel that was ‘deformed’ after an aesthetic procedure

by

Linda Evangelista smiles for photo at gala event

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Linda Evangelista in 2009 photo; she became famous in the 1990s, starring on the world’s most prestigious catwalks and on the covers of Vogue magazine.

Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista vented this Thursday (23/09) on her Instagram account that for about five years she has been hiding from the public because she was “permanently deformed” after a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat.

The non-surgical procedure the model underwent has gained popularity in recent years and uses low temperatures to reduce fat deposits in some parts of the body. However, instead of the intervention reducing the model’s fat cells, it increased them.

“They left me, as the media described, ‘unrecognizable,'” wrote the 90s star, now 56, to his 900,000 followers on the social network.

“I developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, a risk that I was not aware of before going through the procedures. PAH not only destroyed my livelihood, it put me in a cycle of great depression, profound sadness, and at the lowest levels of self-loathing. In the process, I became a recluse.”