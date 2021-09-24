The supermodel that was ‘deformed’ after an aesthetic procedure

2 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Linda Evangelista in 2009 photo; she became famous in the 1990s, starring on the world’s most prestigious catwalks and on the covers of Vogue magazine.

Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista vented this Thursday (23/09) on her Instagram account that for about five years she has been hiding from the public because she was “permanently deformed” after a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat.

The non-surgical procedure the model underwent has gained popularity in recent years and uses low temperatures to reduce fat deposits in some parts of the body. However, instead of the intervention reducing the model’s fat cells, it increased them.

“They left me, as the media described, ‘unrecognizable,'” wrote the 90s star, now 56, to his 900,000 followers on the social network.

“I developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, a risk that I was not aware of before going through the procedures. PAH not only destroyed my livelihood, it put me in a cycle of great depression, profound sadness, and at the lowest levels of self-loathing. In the process, I became a recluse.”

Linda Evangelista said she underwent two surgeries to try to reverse the cosmetic procedure, but these were unsuccessful. She also announced that she had filed a lawsuit against the clinic that performed the intervention.

“With this lawsuit, I’m moving on to get rid of my shame, and making my story public. I’m so tired of living like this. myself.”

Sought, the accused clinic has yet to respond to a BBC positioning request.

The model became famous in the 90s, parading on the most prestigious catwalks in the world and appearing on the cover of several editions of Vogue magazine.

He also appeared in a music video of musician George Michael alongside his colleagues Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, From left to right, in 1989 photo: Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington

Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and designer Karla Welch expressed support in Evangelista’s post comments, as did designers Jeremy Scott and Brandon Maxwell.

“You are and always will be a supermodel, now adding a supermodel of guts,” Scott wrote.

Maxwell commented, “I’ve always recognized you as physically beautiful, yes, but more importantly, you truly glowed from within. In your darkest moments, may you never forget the light you radiated to so many, and it continues.”

Model Karen Elson also wrote in the publication: “Sweet Linda. I love you so much, you are so brave and wonderful.”