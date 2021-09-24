The world’s fastest SUV is a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Brabus | Cars







Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe made by Brabus is a rocket-shaped SUV with supercar performance

Brabus! Does this name mean anything to you? Yes, she gave her pinch of pepper in what was already, shall we say colossal, and this time, she got her hands on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe, an SUV that would leave any supercar in the dust.

Just for comparison purposes, the GLE 63 S Coupe

‘tame’ has 603 hp and 86.7 kgfm of torque that can reach 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h.

Limited to 25 units, the beast’s name is Brabus 900 Rocket Edition

, and is described as simply “the fastest SUV in the world”. Let’s go to the specs? Motor twin-turbo V8

, whose displacement has been increased to 4.5 liters and has several other upgrades, which guarantees a whopping power of 887 hp and torque of 107 kgfm, which is electronically limited.







It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, taking into account all the brutality of its final weight of over 2,200 kg. According to the customizer, the final speed was limited to “only” 330 km/h.

Aside from all these magic numbers, the aesthetics and the ‘soundtrack’ couldn’t be left out and for that, the engineers took great care in this nervous SUV: high-performance stainless steel exhaust system, with active sound management that makes the V8

louder in sport mode

and keep noise under control with the function Coming Home

activated.

There are four tubes incorporated into the carbon fiber diffuser

, and other replacement parts include the new spoiler that reduces the lift of the front axle, wing attached to the tailgate, sensors in the bumpers and other accessories made from the same lightweight material.

Equipped with aerodynamic discs, the 24-inch wheels were wrapped in Vredestein tires. However, to reach 330 km/h, the GLE 63 S Coupe by Brabus

need 23 inch alloys and high performance rubber.

Red trim decorates the SUV

inside and out, and can be seen in various parts, including the dashboard, door cards, center console, pedals and leather covered seats

thin sewn with a red cord.

Brabus didn’t say anything about the price, but considering the value of a GLE 63 S Coupe

‘standard’ of US$ 1.185 million, the Brabus model should not cost less than R$ 6.5 million.