Thermal in Rio is turned off after four days in operation; fault has already been solved, says ONS – Economy

SAO PAULO and RIO – Four days after starting commercial operation, the GNA I thermoelectric plant presented technical problems with a risk to the gas supply system and was disconnected from the National Interconnected System (SIN) on Monday, 20th, at 11:38 am. The information was confirmed on Wednesday, 22, by the National Electric System Operator (ONS). The agency informed, however, that the operation was resumed yesterday, after adjustments.

GNA I, located in São João da Barra (RJ), is the second largest thermal in the country and went into commercial operation last Thursday, 16. It has an installed capacity of 1,300 MW. The start of the operation was scheduled for July. However, the plant ran into problems during operational tests carried out in March, when the steam turbine was damaged.

The thermal plant is considered fundamental to the government’s strategy of increasing the energy supply to the system, at a time when Southeast/Midwest hydroelectric plants face production restrictions due to water crisis.

In a statement, the ONS informed that, “despite this unforeseen shutdown, there are other resources that can be used to minimize the impacts” of an eventual absence in power generation.

One measure that has been adopted by the agency is the Voluntary Demand Reduction (RDV) program for large industrial consumers, it’s the energy saving incentive program for residential consumers and small businesses.

On Wednesday, the technical group of the Electric System Monitoring Committee (CMSE) approved an additional 205 megawatts (MW) reduction in demand from large industrial consumers. Before, the agency had approved the amount of 237 MW in adhesions to the program.

The industry segment that showed the greatest adherence to the program was metallurgy, followed by non-metallic minerals; chemicals; extraction of non-metallic minerals; food; wood, paper and cellulose; services; and vehicles.