‘Those who see close up don’t see run’: models from stores in Brás use mansions in Jardins as a backdrop for photo shoots on the street | São Paulo

On an unusually hot day in the winter of São Paulo, two middle-aged men take their morning walk through the streets of Denmark, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland.

A uniformed maid walks with a dog on a leash and a gardener waters the plants on the facade of a mansion almost a block long and millions of reais in Jardim Europa, one of the finest neighborhoods in São Paulo.

A few meters away, on Rua Poland, a beautiful woman, with makeup and very tidy poses in front of a huge gate, as if she had just left her house for a walk and decided to unpretentiously post the “look of the day” on Instagram .

But between one click and another by the professional photographer who accompanies her with a light hitter, she wipes the sweat, changes clothes on the street in a tent tied to the trunk of the car and repeat the process about seventy times in the same day.

“Whoever sees a close-up doesn’t see him running”, says Paloma Sanchez Carvalho, who is a digital influencer and a photographic model for stores in Brás, a popular textile hub, located about 10 km from Jardins.

Paloma is one of the self-employed professionals increasingly in demand by large wholesalers, who use the reach of social media to increase online sales.

Partnerships are usually closed by collection directly with the models, who hire the photographers, without the intermediation of agencies.

“It’s all independent. They deliver the pieces and give them a number of days to deliver the ready-made photos. We need to remove these looks in stores, pass them on and then we set up a whole production of earrings, shoes. Everything is ours. . I make, on average, 70 looks and around 1,500 photos a day,” says Paloma.

Thais Cardoso, who used to be a banker, also saw in the photographs an opportunity for income and professional independence.

“This online market has grown a lot. The stores take advantage of it because they have many shopkeepers from other regions of the country. And as the costs were very high, nowadays it makes up for more to sell through Whatsapp”, says the model.

Both Thais and Paloma cite creativity and freedom as the main advantages of working outdoors, away from agencies and studios.

“I feel more comfortable. Having the freedom to do the style I like, the way I like it. It also gives the photographer more freedom so that we can work in harmony,” says Thais.

The quiet, tree-lined streets chosen by the Brás influencers contrast with the crowd at the traditional point of sale in the central region of the city where the clothes came from.

“We chose this region because of the scenarios, which help a lot for our photos. But also for the issue of safety. There is the issue of equipment, and even for the safety of the girls as well,” says photographer Claudio Logatto.

But not everything is perfect. Some residents are bothered by the movement on the sidewalks and expel professionals from the front of the houses.

“We are expelled straight away. Going to the bathroom is also very complicated. It has happened that people throw water on us. There is always a problem”, says Paloma.

According to officials in the region, the police have already been called to separate fights. But overall, the relationship is harmonious.

“There are days when there is a traffic of people [nas calçadas]. There are residents who complain, they have even called the police. But some houses don’t care, so they already know and stay in front of them,” says Luis Ferreira, who works in one of the guardhouses on Rua Poland.

Residents approached by the report did not want to make statements.

To optimize working hours, the car ends up being the main support point for the entire production: it serves as a dressing room, cafeteria and even refreshment for the heat.

“I say that my car is my home. There I leave my lunchboxes, my water bottle. As we work outside, we end up sweating and the makeup doesn’t last. So sometimes I turn on the air conditioning to refresh and I’m retouching the makeup”, says Thais.

Camping tents are also widely used for changing clothes.

“There [na barraca] we change because then it doesn’t get so complicated. When there isn’t, we can use it too. We put one outfit on top of the other, then we turn around. But it’s better there, because it’s more comfortable, we can do a more accurate production”, says Paloma.

