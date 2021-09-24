Three brothers who refused vaccine die from covid-19 within 8 days in SC – It happened in Joinville

To share

Three brothers who lived in the rural community of São João do Sul, in the south of the state of Santa Catarina, died of Covid-19 within an interval of just eight days. According to family members, they refused to take the immunizing vaccine against the new coronavirus. The information is from UOL.

According to the secretary of health of São João do Sul, Rejane Elíbio de Borba, Valdir, Deneci and Denilde Carboni Pedro, 48, 51 and 53 years old were sought by health teams several times to be immunized against the disease. The family denies that the folder has been in contact.

Deneci Carboni Pedro, 51 years old, died on Tuesday (21) after 21 days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Valdir and Denilde Carboni Pedro, aged 49 and 52, died on September 13th.

As the secretary of health of the municipality, Rejane Elíbio, the three brothers could have received the first dose of the vaccine in June. “We look for, make the vaccine available on weekends. But it’s a very personal choice”, he explained.

