Three siblings fail to take the vaccine and die of covid within 8 days

Three siblings who chose not to get the covid vaccine died from the disease within just eight days. Deneci Carboni Pedro, 51 years old, died yesterday after 21 days in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). His brothers Valdir and Denilde Carboni Pedro, aged 49 and 52, died on September 13th. The three are from the city of São João do Sul, in the south of Santa Catarina.

“They [Deneci e Denilde] they did not want the vaccine due to lack of information, lack of disclosure of reasons for taking it. As they had diabetes, they were afraid of taking it and complicating their health,” explained Altair Carboni Pedro, 55, in an interview with UOL. He said that his brother Valdir did not take the vaccine because he needed to work: “He even he was the first to die”.

The three brothers, who lived very close together, in Vila de Santa Catarina, a rural community in São João do Sul (SC), became infected along with at least 12 other family members, said Altair. At the end of August, they were already hospitalized, being transferred to the ICUs of a hospital in the city of Sombrio (SC).

“These people didn’t [imunização da] vaccine. They chose. […] Then they were contaminated. Not only them, but other family members as well,” Rejane Elíbio, municipal health secretary in São João do Sul (SC), told UOL.

The last to be hospitalized, Valdir was the first to die, at 5 am on September 13th. Denilde died at 2:30 pm as the family prepared to bury her brother. Unlike the children, the father, aged 86, and the mother, aged 81, were already immunized. “They had covid at the same time, but they were vaccinated,” Altair points out, adding that they are doing fine now.

The fate of the three brothers could have been different. The health secretary states that health teams actively searched for residents of the city who had not been vaccinated. Their age group started receiving doses in June. “We search, we make the vaccine available on weekends. But it’s a very personal choice.”

The municipality of only 7,332 people, according to an estimate by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), has 1,018 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and records 18 deaths, according to the latest municipal bulletin, released at 4 pm.

Appeal to relatives – “At the three funerals, at the time of burial, I appealed to those who might not have been vaccinated for any reason – because we cannot judge people either”, says Altair, who lives in Porto Alegre (RS) and is already vaccinated with both doses. He says that even those responsible for the funeral home congratulated him for encouraging vaccination, when he found the strength to engage relatives and acquaintances after losing his siblings to a disease that already has a vaccine and could have helped them to show milder symptoms.

Altair reports that family members, including an entire family of a cousin, went to get vaccinated after his requests at the brothers’ funerals. “Given the situation we’ve been through and we’re living in, we never know why they won’t vaccinate, maybe lack of information and encouragement,” he declares.

He encourages the entire population to seek to be vaccinated, whether with the first or second dose: “We lost three brothers in eight days and each one of them had young children. […] Try to get vaccinated, try to protect yourself. A lot of people are ignoring this sort of thing, doing a lot of ‘gathering’ parties. Thing that causes the virus to spread,” he stresses.