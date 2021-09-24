Tite calls up the team for the next three qualifiers; check list

25 players were called up; they will represent Brazil in the matches against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, on October 7, 10 and 14, respectively

Amanda Paiva / CBF

The Coach tit called this Friday, 24, the 25 players for another triple round of Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The summoned will represent Brazil in the matches against the Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay, on the 7th, 10th and 14th of October, respectively. In all, there were three goalkeepers, four full-backs, four defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards. The technician was asked about the permanence of Edenílson on the list. According to Tite, the performance of the midfielders throughout the campaign justifies their call. “He is a versatile, modern player who works in two, three roles. While we watch an athlete in a short period during the games, we also have the opportunity in the daily training”, argued the professor.

Another surprise was the presence of “English” athletes, who play for the Premier League. The lateral Daniel Alves was left out. The coordinator of the Brazilian team, Juninho Paulista, revealed that there is still no confirmation that these athletes will be released, but he says that the meetings with FIFA, Premier and the British government were quite “positive”. “There have already been several meetings, they were positive, and we trust that next week we will have a positive solution for these cases”, he justified.

Check out the list of players: