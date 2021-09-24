TJ-RJ breaks telephone confidentiality of 11 former advisers of Carlos Bolsonaro to investigate ‘cracks’

The TJ-RJ (Tribunal de Justiça of Rio de Janeiro) broke the telephone and metadata secrecy of 11 former advisers of Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro. The objective is to investigate the practice of “cracking”, illegal embezzlement of advisors’ salaries and phantom employees. The information was released by the UOL portal.

+ President Bolsonaro loses support from allies and moderates

+ Video: Alexandre Garcia is denied live on CNN once again

+ CPI assesses that the Prevent case can reach the government through links with a parallel office

The breach of confidentiality was authorized by Marcello Rubioli, the same judge who had authorized Carlos Bolsonaro’s own fiscal and banking breaches.

The judge identified “strong evidence of criminal activity under an organized regime” and classified Carlos as “the head of the organization”.

Now investigators will have access to data on 7 relatives of Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, former wife of President Jair Bolsonaro and former chief of staff of Carlos.

They are: André Valle and Andrea Valle, brothers of Ana Cristina; Marta Valle, sister-in-law of Ana Cristina, Gilmar Marques, former brother-in-law of Ana Cristina; Guilherme Henrique de Siqueira Hudson, cousin of Ana Cristina, and his wife Ananda Hudson; and Monique Hudson, sister-in-law of Guilherme de Siqueira Hudson.

Another 4 targets for breaches of confidentiality are from the Góes and Cruz Martins family groups: Rodrigo de Carvalho Góes, Nadir Barbosa Góes, Diva da Cruz Martins and Andrea Cristina da Cruz Martins.

Carlos Bolsonaro’s defense denies the accusations, but has not yet commented on the new breaches of confidentiality.

See too

+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence