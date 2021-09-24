TJ-RJ breaks telephone confidentiality of 11 former advisers to Carlos Bolsonaro

× Photo: Caio César/Rio Council

The judge Marcello Rubioli, of the 1st Specialized Criminal Court of the TJ-RJ authorized the breaking of telephone confidentiality of 11 former employees of Carlos Bolsonaro at the Rio de Janeiro City Council, says UOL. As we have shown, the magistrate too already removed the secrecy of the councilor himself.

The decision is dated May 24 and was based on a request from the MP-RJ. For the judge, there is “round evidence of criminal activity under an organized regime”.

The break allows the analysis of cell phone data of former employees between 2005 and 2019.

Among the 11 former employees, seven are related to Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, former wife of Jair Bolsonaro and former chief of staff of Carlos.

They are: André Valle and Andrea Valle, brothers of Ana Cristina; Marta Valle, sister-in-law of Ana Cristina, Gilmar Marques, former brother-in-law of Ana Cristina; Guilherme Henrique de Siqueira Hudson, cousin of Ana Cristina, and his wife Ananda Hudson; and Monique Hudson, sister-in-law of Guilherme de Siqueira Hudson.

Four other people also had their secrecy removed. They integrate the nuclei of the Góes and Cruz Martins families: Rodrigo de Carvalho Góes, Nadir Barbosa Góes, Diva da Cruz Martins and Andrea Cristina da Cruz Martins.