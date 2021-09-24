Top model Linda Evangelista says she is disfigured after cryolipolysis, a fat-burning procedure; know the risks

RIO — Canadian model Linda Evangelista, 56, revealed on social media that a rare side effect of cryolipolysis (CoolSculpting) left her “brutally disfigured”. Icon of catwalks in the 1990s, she said that instead of her fat cells decreasing, the procedure caused them to increase, leaving the region subjected to treatment larger.

Linda Evangelista shared the catwalks and photographic work with names like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. A few years ago she didn’t manifest or appear publicly, which caught the attention of fans. With that, she decided to write a text on her social networks to explain how the aesthetic procedure led her to depression.

“Today I took a big step to correct a mistake I made and kept to myself for more than five years. For my followers who wonder why I haven’t been working while my peers’ careers have prospered, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised. [o procedimento] It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed, even after undergoing two painful and unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I was left, as the media described it, ‘unrecognizable’.”

Linda Evangelista in the 90’s. Photo: Guilherme Pinto 02-29-1992 / Agência O Globo

This side effect is known as paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH and, according to the manufacturers of one of the devices that perform cryolipolysis, it has an incidence rate of 0.025%. In other words, there is one case for every 4 thousand sessions. However, a study carried out by Canadian researchers, under the auspices of the Plastic Surgery Society of the country, which analyzed more than 8,000 cryolipolysis sessions, showed that paradoxical adipose hyperplasia has a slightly higher incidence than the manufacturers estimate: between 0.05% and 0.39%. They noted that the majority of cases (55%) occurred in men and that 77.8% of those affected were of European descent. Indecency rates dropped 75% when cryolipolysis devices were exchanged for newer models.

Cryolipolysis is an aesthetic procedure that consists of controlled cooling of localized fat cells. Each session can last from 30 minutes to 1 hour, depending on the size of the region that will undergo treatment. Freezing causes apoptosis of fat cells, that is, programmed death. The body itself takes care of getting rid of the dead cells and the results appear about 3 months after the session. On average, 25% of the fat cells in the treated area are eliminated. Each session costs between R$2300 and R$2500. The treatment can be done on the belly, back, arms, legs and neck area (to remove the famous “double chin”).

According to Daniela S. Pimentel, a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and a dermatologist at the Clínica Evive, in São Paulo, PAH is visible — you can see it even when the person is dressed — and leaves the region subjected to cryolipolysis with the same shape of the tip used in the procedure. It appears that there is a “case” or “ice cream container” under the patient’s clothing.

– The treatment for this type of problem is liposuction. The fat cells in the region come out in the surgery and the result is perfect. The manufacturer of the device I use to perform the cryolipolysis at the clinic where I work pays for the repair liposuction. The doctor who performed the procedure must monitor and guide the patient about the surgery – says Pimentel.

The dermatologist highlights that PAH cannot be confused with a result of cryolipolysis that has been below the patients’ expectations. Therefore, it is important to have a medical follow-up to assess whether or not there is a side effect. The causes of this problem are not yet known.

– This procedure must be done by a qualified physician, who has good experience. The patient must be informed of the possible side effects and sign a consent form, where he assumes the risks along with the health professional — alerts Adilson da Costa, dermatologist and associate professor of dermatology at Emory University, in Atlanta, USA.

Another side effect — this one is more common — that is associated with cryolipolysis is burning in the treated area. This occurs when there is a problem with the blanket used to protect the region. This item is disposable, and must be specific for that device, be of good quality and an adequate size to cover the skin after the device sucks the part that will be frozen. There are cases of clinics that reuse the blankets or cut a piece of them to use in another session, in order to save money, as the material is expensive.

Looking for good references is essential to reduce the risks of the procedure. It is also important to pay attention to the price. If it’s too cheap, be suspicious.

brain mechanism

Losing weight in adulthood is one of the toughest battles you can have. Half of overweight people, to give you an idea, report difficulty in losing weight. There are physiological explanations. It is until the age of 20 that the number of fat cells is defined in the body. Since then, nothing has been able to reduce that amount — not even the most rigorous of diets. When weight is lost, the fat cells only lose volume, but they are still there, eager to regain their former size.

Weight gain also involves brain mechanisms. Obesity above all can be compared to addiction, as they involve the reward system. The more you overdo your plate, as in a vicious circle, the more you want to eat. The brain of those above the average usually has a deficiency in the neurotransmitter associated with pleasure — dopamine. To feel satisfied, eat more food. Sugar, above all, capable of stimulating the increase in dopamine very quickly, is the biggest villain.