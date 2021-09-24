Totvs: XP initiates stock coverage with buy recommendation and sees 23% upside potential

SÃO PAULO – XP began coverage of Totvs shares (TOTS3) with a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$ 48 per share by the end of 2022. The potential for appreciation is 22.6%, taking into account the price closing of the paper in yesterday’s session (R$ 39.13). Analysts Bernardo Guttman and Marco Nardini believe the company should continue to benefit from growth in the software sector, leveraging its leadership position, and highlight the company’s new initiatives following recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) operations.

Totvs’ management software for companies (ERP) is used by more than 40,000 customers and the company has invested in the integration of financial services to the platform, with a new line of systems and services called Techfin.

“We believe that Totvs’ new initiatives after recent M&As in verticals Techfin and Business Performance should lead the company to accelerate the growth of its revenue”, say the analysts.

XP’s report also highlights the acquisition of RD Station, a marketing automation software company, in March this year, in an operation of R$ 1.86 billion.

“After the acquisition of RD Station, a new avenue of growth was opened to support the Totvs ecosystem. The integration of the three pillars results in a single, integrated and complete technology platform for companies of all sizes”, assess XP analysts.

For XP, Totvs has valuation attractive relative to its competitors and has a “clear path to grow both organically and via M&A to accelerate its revenue growth”. Analysts assess that the current share price only embeds the traditional ERP segment of Totvs, but is discounted against the company’s new business, mentioned earlier.

“We project an average annual growth for the next three years of 20% in revenue, 23% in EBTIDA (operating income) and 10% in net income”, states the report.

Growth depends on new businesses

According to the XP report, if the company is not successful in its new business strategy, revenue growth will be less than projected. The growth strategy in new segments, analysts say, will depend on Totvs’ ability to cross-sell customers of its management platform and monetize data from its user base.

“Although Totvs is responsible for approximately 50% of the market share in the ERP segment, revenue growth can be affected if the company is unable to retain its customers in its product portfolio,” add Guttman and Nardini.

They also assess which operations BAD they are always a risk in terms of execution and integration. “However, this is mitigated by Totvs’ solid track record in relation to mergers and acquisitions,” they conclude.

It is worth mentioning that, last week, Bradesco BBI resumed coverage for the TOTS3 share, also with a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$46.00 for 2022, or upside of 17.5%. “We see an attractive risk-return ratio at current levels as the company continues to deliver growth in its ‘new’ segments, the fintech and business divisions, which are expected to gain even more relevance in contributing to the margin,” analysts pointed out.

