Toyota announces subscription car program: prices start at R$ 2,600; compare with other brands

SAO PAULO – Toyota announced this Thursday (23) the arrival of its subscription car program in Brazil. Called “Kinto One Personal”, the service becomes part of the portfolio of Kinto, the Japanese manufacturer’s mobility company that already operates in 40 countries around the world.

The company offers three services here: the Kinto One Fleet, whose service is dedicated to corporate fleets and corporate services; Kinto Share, which is a short-term rental, ranging from one to 30 days; and now Kinto One Personal.

The service can be contracted digitally or directly at Toyota dealerships around Brazil, but the entire process of filling in data, monitoring and signing the contract is done online through the Kinto website — which now offers the option for subscription from this Friday to all customers in the country.

The customer must inform personal data and submit photos and driver’s license online for registration to be done. You can also choose credit card, Pix or boleto to make monthly payments for the car by subscription.

How the subscription program works

The subscription car model, also known as carsharing, is new in Brazil and has been consolidating in the last two years. In practice, it works like a long-term rental.

Instead of buying the car, the consumer rents the model for one, two or even three years and at the end of the contract returns the car and can renew the subscription with the same model or another. In some cases, it is possible to purchase the model at the end of the contract.

O InfoMoney wrote an article that explains the business model in more detail and compares this option with financing (see here).

According to the Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies (Abla), this type of rental was the one that grew the most during the Covid-19 pandemic, surpassing the mark of 80 thousand vehicles already available in the country — the number considers all companies that offer the service and has the perspective of reaching 160 thousand contracted cars by the end of 2022.

The subscription model is premised on functioning as a service: the focus is on the customer who needs the car, but who does not feel the need to own the good. In addition, in this format, the driver only bears the fuel costs, any fines and the insurance deductible in case of an accident. The rest is covered by a fixed monthly installment that covers all other costs.

Check out the characteristics of the Toyota program:

contract period Mileage limit Models available from this Friday (24) throughout Brazil 12 or 24 months 800 km or 1,500 km per month Toyota’s entire portfolio, including hybrid models

One Personal + Share

Probably one of the differentials of the Toyota subscription model is the possibility of joining the Kinto One Personal with the Kinto Share.

Kinto Share, already in operation in Brazil for a few months, allows the customer to rent, which can vary between one and 30 days, directly through the Kinto Share app.

The service continues to exist normally, but the subscription program includes the Share service under two conditions: subscribers can choose, already included in the subscription price, between the option of two or 30 nights of Kinto Share within the 12-month contract period ; or four or 60 nights on 24-month plans.

“In practice, the customer will have temporary access to two cars, if he wishes or needs it. By signing a 24-month plan, for example, he will have the possibility of having two cars for two months during this period”, explains Roger Armellini, Toyota’s mobility director. The logic holds for the other combinations.

It is worth remembering that each assembler makes the program available with its own characteristics. In Toyota’s case, there is no option to buy the car at the end of the contract and mileage upgrades are allowed.

How much?

Costs vary by model, contract period, mileage, among other points. Toyota released a table that shows the prices of some combinations.

The Yaris hatch model is the cheapest option in the manufacturer’s subscription program portfolio, and starts at R$2,682.59 —in the 24-month plan. In the 12-month plan, the model remains the most affordable: from R$ 3,009.50.

Look:

Model contract period Mileage limit Monthly price (4 days Kinto Share) Monthly price (60 Kinto Share daily) Yaris hatchback 1.3 CVT 24 months 800 km/month BRL 2,682.59 BRL 2,843.64 1500 km/month BRL 2,900.12 BRL 3,061.18 Corolla 2.0 CVT 24 months 800 km/month BRL 4,258.24 BRL 4,427.71 1500 km/month BRL 4,561.12 BRL 4,730.58 Corolla Cross CVT 24 months 800 km/month BRL 4,895 BRL 5,064.46 1500 km/month BRL 5,231.04 BRL 5,399.78 Hilux DSL 4×4 24 months 800 km/month R$8,502.06 BRL 8,660.71 1500 km/month BRL 9,089.78 R$9,248.43 RAV4 2.5 AT 24 months 800 km/month BRL 9,115.02 R$9,280.88 1500 km/month R$9,666.68 BRL 9,832.54 SW4 SRX AT 24 months 800 km/month BRL 12,233.31 R$12,392.91 1500 km/month BRL 13,005.53 BRL 13,168.69

Automotive sector crisis

The automotive sector has been going through a turbulent moment since mid-January when the entire market began to feel a shortage of parts, especially semiconductors.

Faced with the pandemic, the sector reduced orders for chips in large volumes, giving way in line to segments that benefited from increased demand when consumers were forced to stay at home, such as technology companies, smartphones, video games, among others.

Next came the Texas winter storms; a fire in a factory in Japan; and Covid-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia. The most recent bottleneck hit Malaysia, an important hub for semiconductor packaging and testing.

Experts estimate that normality in the supply of parts should only happen in mid-2022. InfoMoney explained all industry impacts in a recent report.

All the movement impacts production and the main result has been the waiting time that consumers face to have a new car in their hands. As subscription programs work with 0 km cars, deadlines are long. At Toyota, the wait can reach 120 days or four months after signing the contract for the first orders.

Toyota even said in a statement released earlier this month that it will interrupt for ten days in October the operation of the factory that produces the Corolla sedan, in Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo, due to lack of parts.

Production at the site will stop between October 13 and 22, when employees will be placed on collective vacations. As there is a weekend at the end of this period, the return to activities will only take place on October 25th.

At the press conference on Thursday (23), Armellini explained that the problem is widespread and that the company will seek to meet the demand in the best possible way. In September, for example, the average waiting period for the delivery of a brand new car was below the promised 120 days and reached 54 days.

“We want to reduce, but we are not going to favor any channel within Kinto: we are going to meet the demand of One Fleet, Share and One Personal equally,” he says.

Today, the fleet directed to Kinto as a whole is around 3,200 cars in operation. “With the demand for One Personal, we are going to increase the fleet,” said the executive.

Compare options available on the market

Many countries around the world have had this modality for a longer time and in Brazil automakers such as Fiat, Jeep, Volkswagen, Renault, Caoa Cherry, and car rental companies such as Movida, Localiza and Unidas already have the option offered to customers for a few months.

O InfoMoney made a compilation that compares some models within a 24-month contract period, considering the lowest mileage limits offered by each automaker among the options available today.

Check out:

Signature Hatch* SUV* contract period Fiat/Jeep Flow Fiat Mobi (BRL 1,249.00) Jeep Compass (BRL 3,199) 24 months VW Sign & Drive No vehicle of this category available T-Cross (BRL 2,199) 12 months** Renault On Demand Kwid (BRL 1,239.00) Duster (BRL 2,339.00) 24 months always chaoa No vehicle of this category available Tiggo 5X (BRL 1,957.86) 24 months safe harbor Chevrolet Onix (BRL 1,799.00) Hyundai Crete (BRL 2,279.00) 24 months united Fiat Argo (BRL 1,479.00) Jeep Renegade (BRL 2,199) 24 months Moved Zero KM Fiat Mobi (BRL 1,113.00) Jeep Renegade (BRL 1,959.00) 24 months Find Meoo Fiat Mobi (BRL 1,423.00) Jeep Renegade (BRL 2,040.00) 24 months Toyota Kinto One Personal Yaris (BRL 2,682.59) Corolla Cross (BRL 4,895) 24 months

*From;

**Only available period.

