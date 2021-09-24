Toyota launches vehicle subscription service in Brazil starting tomorrow

(photo: Toyota/Disclosure)

THE Toyota decided to expand its offer in the service of vehicle signature in Brazil launching the Kinto One Personal, intended for physical people. Interested parties may have access to all models in the manufacturer’s range in the country, and the service will be available on the website https://kintomobility.com.br as of tomorrow, but the subscription can only be made in the next few days . Contracts can be from 12 to 24 months, with prices starting at R$2,682.59 per month for the Yaris hatch for a period of two years.

THE Kinto Toyota’s mobility company and currently offers the Kinto Share services, for short-term vehicle sharing, and the Kinto One Fleet, for the management of corporate fleets. Now, the company further expands its range of services and brings the Kinto One Personal, a vehicle subscription for individuals.

(photo: Toyota/Disclosure)

Upon signing the contract, the customer is the Toyota brand new model he wishes to rent, which will be his main fixed vehicle for 12 or 24 months. But in addition, you will be entitled to extra flexible daily allowances from other models, also from the Japanese brand, during the contract period. According to Kinto, the subscription includes preventive maintenance, 24-hour assistance, property tax, spare car (when necessary) and insurance with coverage for third parties. And through Kinto Share the customer can book the flexible extra daily according to his need and the availability of the chosen model.

(photo: Toyota/Disclosure)

When hiring the Kinto One Personal, the customer selects the monthly mileage allowance, which can be 800 or 1,500 kilometers per month, and also chooses whether they want two or 30 extra flexible days during the contracted period. Remember that the customer does not need to return the signed car to use the extra daily allowances from other models. The models available are Toyotas Yaris, corolla sed, Hilux, SW4, RAV4 and Corolla Cross. But Kinto revealed that in the future it will also make available models from Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand. And if, at the end of the contract, the customer is interested in purchasing the vehicle, he can do so by negotiating directly with the dealership.

(photo: Toyota/Disclosure)

To hire the Kinto One Personal, simply access the website https://kintomobility.com.br or go to a Toyota dealership to make the deal. There, the customer will be helped to choose the car that best meets their needs and will be the place to take the vehicle for preventive maintenance during the contract. But due to problems in Toyota’s production line, due to lack of inputs, the customer may wait up to 120 days to pick up the car. The only options available to choose from are the parking sensor and film on the windows. The fines that the customer may receive will be managed and paid by Kinto, which must be reimbursed later.

PRICES

Model 12 months 24 months

Yaris Hatch BRL 3,009.50 to BRL 3,825.93 BRL 2,682.59 to BRL 3,557.24

Yaris Sed BRL 3,126.25 to BRL 3,955.73 BRL 2,788.35 to BRL 3,679.90

Corolla BRL 4,742.12 to BRL 7,139.14 BRL 4,258.24 to BRL 6,273.79

Corolla Cross R$5,505.79 to R$7,792.96 R$4,895.00 to R$6,826.65

RAV4 BRL 10,899.08 to BRL 11,522.17 BRL 9,115.02 to BRL 9,832.54

Hilux BRL 10,280.36 to BRL 12,032.62 BRL 8,502.06 to BRL 10,208.97

SW4 BRL 14,570.03 to BRL 15,370.44 BRL 12,233.31 to BRL 13,168.69