Trans called ‘Fofão’ vents about swelling after a procedure that deformed her face: ‘Each day it increases more’

The trans woman Juju Oliveira made an outburst about her appearance. She, who went public last year revealing that she was a victim of bullying and who is called “Fofão” after her face is deformed, said that the swellings on her face increase every day. This happens after she goes through a procedure in which industrial silicone was applied to her face.

“What they did to me was mean, they ruined my face, they put oil on my face. They didn’t do what I asked. I had a pretty face, I tried to make myself prettier… And they ended up doing it out of meanness. Every day I raisins are more swollen. It’s not easy,” she said on the web.

Juju, by the way, had given up on undergoing the repair surgery. He even donated the amount he had collected in donations, but he regretted it. Now she wants to go through the procedure.

“I, Ju, have a very swollen face. What I need most at the moment is surgery. I’m already decided and prepared to operate, to face everything. Because, just as I did everything myself to look for this problem, I’m going I have to do it alone to solve it. I do believe I’m going to operate. When? I don’t know, but I’m sure,” she continued.

Through Instagram, she asks for donations from her followers. He complained, however, of threats that he also receives from some people who follow his page. Juju also says that a doctor decided to help her. He should leave soon for exams in São Paulo: “If everything works out, he’ll schedule the surgery for me.”