Trans ‘Fofão’ asks for help to perform an aesthetic procedure

The trans woman Juju Oliveira vented about her appearance. She became known in 2020, when she asked for help to undergo surgery and also ask them to stop the bullying they did to her, calling her “Fofão”.

Juju commented that the swellings on the face increase every day. This happened after she underwent a cosmetic procedure in which she applied industrial silicone to her face.

“What they did to me was mean, they ruined my face, they put oil on my face. They didn’t do what I asked. I had a pretty face, I tried to make myself prettier… And they ended up doing it out of meanness. Every day what passes is more swollen. It’s not easy,” she said on Instagram.

Juju had made a kit online to get money for the surgery, but then changed his mind and donated that amount to the donation. Repentant, she went back to wanting to do the procedure.

“I, Ju, have a very swollen face. What I need most at the moment is surgery. I’m already decided and prepared to operate, to face everything. Because, just as I did everything myself to look for this problem, I’m going I have to do it alone to solve it. I do believe that I will have surgery. When? I don’t know, but I’m sure,” he explained.

In addition to asking for donations from her followers, she also pointed out that she receives many threats on social media, but there are good things too, such as a doctor who promised to help her, she should go to São Paulo to undergo the procedure: “If everything works out , he will schedule the surgery for me”.

remember the case

Last year, Juju shared some of the messages she has been receiving on her social networks. In February this year, she gave up undergoing the procedure because she only managed to collect 20% of the amount she needed and donated the amount raised, but now she is suffering attacks from people who do not believe that this was the destination of the money.

A resident of Passo Fundo, Rio Grande do Sul, Juju showed messages she receives from a profile called “Juju scammer”: “Chinelona, ​​slut, I’ll pick you up in Passo Fundo, rip your face, give you this surgery for free with one whack” .

“I was very judged when I accepted to receive help and even more judged when I donated everything without even giving any satisfaction! Many thought I used it myself! Many said it was a scam!”, she vented in an Instagram post.

“I helped a lot of people who now hate me because I can’t help anymore. Maybe I made the wrong decision to have donated all the money out of fear, for having already gone through an attempted robbery! At that time I lost credibility with many. I need help and many tell me to go to work,” he added.

Juju concluded: “OK, if because I donated money for the surgery, I don’t deserve to be helped anymore, then I’m like that. Thank you so much to everyone who helped.”

In 2020, ex-BBB Ariadna Arantes and YouTuber Luisa Marilac came to Juju’s defense after she presented her case. At the time, she said that she worked as a call girl on the streets of Passo Fundo and lamented the treatment she receives from people who observe the swelling of her face, who compare her with the character Fofão, from the children’s program “Balão Mágico”