Treasure of pre-Viking peoples found in Denmark

Twenty-two decorated gold objects, which reveal unique inscriptions, were found in the Denmark. The treasure is chronologically framed in the 6th century AD and would belong to peoples prior to the vikings.

The archaeological materials weigh about one kilogram and some of the objects have inscriptions that refer to possible rulers of the time.

Mads Ravn, researcher and director of the Museums in Vejle, Denmark, explained to an international news agency the importance of the find. “It’s the symbols on the objects that make them unique, more than the amount found.”

He stated that “one of the pieces refers to the Roman Emperor Constantine, from the beginning of the 4th century”.

Rune Inscriptions

Norse mythology is also present in some objects, which feature Norse runes, including a saucer-sized medallion, Ravns pointed out.

Archaeologists who investigated the set of pieces, delivered by an amateur miner, say the treasure could have been buried as an offering to the gods.

According to authorities, the findings refer to the chaotic moment caused by Iceland’s volcanic eruption in 536, which made the climate in northern Europe even colder, with clouds of ash.

Another interpretation involves hidden treasures in the face of a threat. The owners hid them with the intention of returning later to retrieve them.

“These archaeological objects have many symbols, some of which have never been seen before, which will allow us to broaden our knowledge about the people of that time,” said the investigator.

The find comes from the locality of Jelling, in southwestern Denmark, territory that, according to historians, became the cradle of the kings of the Viking era, between the 8th and 12th centuries.

The treasure ended up never being rescued by whoever hid it. About 1,500 years later, the find can be seen in the Vejle museum, starting in February 2022.

