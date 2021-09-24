Treasury Direct: government bond rates rise on the 6th; Inflation papers have real interest of almost 5% again

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The tone of caution and risk aversion returned to take hold of investors this Friday (24). On the local scene, the highlight is the preview of official inflation (IPCA-15), which advanced above market expectations, which could lead to further upward revisions to the basic interest rate.

On the external radar, the market is monitoring with concern the situation of the Chinese developer Evergrande, which showed no signs of having paid the coupon the day before (23). Investors are also paying attention to the speech by Jerome Powell, president of the US central bank, which may give more clues about the direction of the country’s monetary policy.

In this context, the public bond market operates with high rates, with an emphasis on fixed rate bonds.

The yield on fixed rate bonds maturing in 2026 increased from 10.22% in the previous session to 10.27% in the early morning. The interest paid on the bond maturing in 2031, in turn, rose from 10.86% to 10.93%, in the first update of the morning.

Among inflation-linked securities, the real interest offered by the IPCA+ Treasury with maturity in 2035 and 2045 was 4.86%, against 4.76% registered on Thursday (23). The real return of the IPCA Treasury, maturing in 2055 and paying half-yearly interest, was 4.98%, up from 4.90% in the previous session.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Friday morning (24):

IPCA-15, reforms and court orders

In a week in which the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) signaled that the current pace of monetary tightening is “adequate to bring inflation to the target”, the preview of inflation was once again worrying.

Data released this Friday (24) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics showed that the National Broad Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) was 1.14% in September. This was the highest result for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994, and is also the highest in the historical series since February 2016.

In the year, the indicator accumulates high of 7.02%, and in the last 12 months it has already surpassed the double digits (10.05%). Gasoline and electricity were the items that, individually, had the greatest impact on the index this month.

The numbers were above expectations by the market. Refinitiv’s consensus forecast was 1.02% up from September compared to August and up 9.93% year-on-year.

On the political scene, the market monitors the approval of the basic text of the administrative reform proposal by a special committee of the Chamber, last night (23).

The approved text maintained stability for all public servants, but established the possibility of dismissal for employees who have a negative performance evaluation in a process judged by a collegiate body.

The proposal can still be changed through amendments. When the voting in the special committee is closed, the matter will go to the plenary of the Chamber.

Another topic that remains on the political radar is the reform of the Income Tax and the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of precatório. According to Reuters, the economic team is running out of time to convince the Senate to approve the reform, arguing that there is no other card up its sleeve to finance the expansion of Auxílio Brasil, which should replace Bolsa Família.

Attention is also focused on the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório to make the government’s new income transfer program viable.

As the election year approaches, Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, should win his nomination by the PSDB. As a result, Leite could be a potential third-way candidate, according to Eurasia Group, a world leader in political risk analysis and consultancy.

external radar

On the international scene, the market is once again more fearful with the lack of news about the payment of interest by the Chinese company Evergrande.

According to Bloomberg, the Chinese developer showed no signs of having paid the $83.5 million coupon, which has a 30-day grace period before any default (default) can be declared.

Yesterday (23), the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese authorities warned local authorities to prepare for a possible downfall of Evergrande.

In the United States, investors are also following the speeches by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve (US central bank), and Michelle Bowman, a member of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) of the Fed, at 11:00 am.

