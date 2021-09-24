Twitter launches tips in cryptocurrencies for all users

Social networking giant Twitter is now enabling cryptocurrency sending options as tips, allowing any user to pay through the platform.

In a September 23 blog post, the product manager of the Twitter team, Esther Crawford, he said that the cryptocurrency tipping feature would be available to all iOS users and that the platform plans to release options for Android in the coming weeks.

The cryptocurrency functionality will allow users to link apps such as Cash, Patreon, Venmo, Chipper, Bandcamp, Razorpay, GoFundMe, PicPay and Wealthsimple Cash to their Twitter bios and individual tweets to receive crypto-funding.

“We want everyone on Twitter to have access to these payment methods. Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send money to each other across borders and with as little friction as possible – help us get there.”

In addition to third-party services, Twitter tips are available for use through Bitcoin’s Lightning Network (BTC), which sends payments using the Strike app or by adding a BTC address directly to your profile. “Twitter has no limits,” according to Crawford.

This story is in development.

