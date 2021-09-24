Twitter Releases ‘Tipping’ Feature for Users Worldwide | Technology

Twitter has announced that its “tips” feature for users will be released worldwide starting this Thursday (23).

The feature, called Bonuses, is one of Twitter’s monetization tools and allows users to make timely payments to the accounts they like the most.

It will arrive first for iPhone users and, in the coming weeks, will be available for Android.

Launched in May, the tool was available to a limited group of English-speaking profiles, including content creators, journalists, experts and non-profit organizations.

To release the feature, Twitter has partnered with various payment services. In Brazil, money can be sent through PicPay.

The idea of ​​the social network with the new option is to offer ways for users to contribute with accounts that publish interesting content, small businesses with financial difficulties and important causes, for example.

The platform also said users will be able to use bitcoin to send money to other accounts. The alternative joins other payment services that were already available on the social network.

Initially, it is only available in El Salvador, which earlier this month recognized bitcoin as legal tender, and in the US (except New York and Hawaii).

Twitter will allow you to send tips in bitcoin — Photo: Divulgação/Twitter

Another Twitter monetization feature is Super Follows, where influencers can offer exclusive content to followers who pay a monthly subscription. It is being tested in the United States and Canada.

How Bonuses Work

As the feature arrives in more countries, more users will be able to enable it in the settings in the Twitter app. This causes a money icon to appear on the person’s profile, next to the “Follow” button.

Other users can tap this option to open a list of payment platforms used by the account owner.

In addition to PicPay, Twitter supports payments via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple Cash, Venmo and GoFundMe. Platforms may vary by country.