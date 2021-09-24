Twitter will fix one of the most annoying problems on the social network

If you are a regular Twitter user (on mobile or on the web) you may have already experienced a bug where the post disappears while you are reading. It’s as if the feed has been updated on its own and this happens most often when you return to the app or when you open a link and go back to the timeline. This nagging problem—finally—seems to be on its toes.

The official Twitter support profile has published an update in which it comments on the flaw and claims there is a solution on the way. The platform said it is aware of how this damages the user experience and promises a definitive update in the next two months.

The background: the Tweet would move up the timeline the replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn’t see the same Tweet repeated in the TL. Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

This is usually the case for posts with a lot of responses: when a new one is added to the conversation, the timeline is automatically updated. The changes will focus on changing the way tweets are displayed, which should prevent them from disappearing right in the middle of reading.

2021 full of news

Since the beginning of the year, Twitter has focused on introducing new features and is doing so at an ever-increasing pace: from big news like Spaces and the late Fleets to smaller but no less important features. Recently, the company started releasing a tool to remove followers without blocking them and should make it possible to create Communities for users to talk about specific topics.

So far, the platform has not given further technical details and the solution is to wait patiently for the solution until the end of November.

Source: Twitter