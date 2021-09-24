UFC 266: Nick Diaz cites hurt with MMA, he didn’t want a rematch with Lawler | combat

For the new generation who may have started following MMA in the last six years, when Nick Diaz didn’t step into the octagon, the best way to explain the controversial California fighter is that he would be something of the Kanye West of fights. Brutally honest and equally confused in his interviews, genius and defiant in his art, with the same illusions of grandeur and paranoia offstage.

1 of 5 Nick Diaz in April, while negotiating his return to the UFC: Fighter turned 38 in August — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Nick Diaz in April, while negotiating his return to the UFC: fighter turned 38 in August — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

On the eve of returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2015, Diaz reminded the public of all his contradictions in an interview with the website “Espn.com” on Wednesday. At the same time that he exposed all his vulnerability by sharing his sorrow with the paths that the sport took him and his anxiety before a fight against Robbie Lawler, an explosive knockout fighter, he exclaimed that he deserved to be fighting for the title even after his long hiatus and assured that he would beat the dominant champion of his division, welterweight Kamaru Usman.

Diaz has spent the past six years without competing, in part because of repeated punishments for anti-doping policy violations (first, for marijuana use before the Anderson Silva fight, then for not repeatedly updating his location on the agency’s substance control application in the UFC). Another reason, according to him, was an attempt to really get away from professional struggles, something he has said multiple times that he doesn’t like to do, in an almost love-hate relationship.

– All the people around me and all the money and sponsors, they don’t let me get away from the fights. There are things I could do, but they don’t work. So I better get in there and take my punches… I don’t want to look back and say, “Why didn’t I do that?” I don’t feel good. I feel good to fight, (but) I don’t feel good about everything (the rest). If I don’t do this, I don’t know how I’m going to feel about myself.

(Fight) It’s what I do. I tried to get away from it, but it’s kind of unavoidable actually. —Nick Diaz

2 of 5 In his last fight, in 2015, Diaz became a meme when he lay down momentarily to provoke Anderson Silva — Photo: Getty Images In his last fight, in 2015, Diaz became a meme when he lay down momentarily to provoke Anderson Silva — Photo: Getty Images

The former Strikeforce champion and former UFC welterweight No. 1 challenger has never hidden that he is dealing with a lot of anxiety before his fights. In an interview with “Espn.com”, Diaz said that he said that fighters who say they are excited in the week of a fight “must be stone crazy” and that he hates them all. The feeling of apprehension and insecurity is repeated even days before facing Robbie Lawler, whom he already won by knockout in an unforgettable duel in 2004.

– I’m going there to win. Do I feel confident? I never feel. I never felt. I always feel like I’m going to be torn apart in there. In every fight I’ve ever done. “How do you feel against Robbie Lawler?” I feel like I’m going to take a f*** beating. And even when I win, I get hit even more.

But while transmitting all these emotions, Diaz complains about not being valued as he believes he deserves. Although he hasn’t fought since January 2015 – in a fight that, officially, doesn’t even count on the official cartel, since the loss to Anderson Silva was canceled and turned into “No Contest” (fight with no result) because both have tested positive in doping – having lost his three fights before that and not winning an MMA clash since 2011, the Californian thinks he should be fighting for the belt – and he’s sure he would.

– I think I s*** Usman. I would have a better chance against Usman than against Lawler, just because I already beat Lawler. It doesn’t make sense for me to face Robbie Lawler again. I don’t know why I’m doing this. This shouldn’t happen. Whoever married (this fight) is an idiot. I don’t know why I’m doing this. I should be fighting Kamaru Usman, and that’s it,” Nick Diaz complained.

3 out of 5 Nick Diaz (right), alongside his brother Nate (left) and manager Scott Coker (center), lived his heyday at Strikeforce, an event purchased by the UFC in 2011 — Photo: Esther Lin/Zuffa LLC/ Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Nick Diaz (right), alongside his brother Nate (left) and manager Scott Coker (center), lived his heyday at Strikeforce, an event purchased by the UFC in 2011 — Photo: Esther Lin/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Diaz’s grief over his return to the sport is not new. Back in 2013, when he received the title-shot against then-champion Georges St-Pierre, he complained about being underpaid and treated badly by the UFC compared to his opponent. This disagreement about his perception of his worth and what he received was one of the reasons he was away for so long.

I have a lot of resentment towards the sport for taking so much away from me and not giving me anything in return. I love helping people and I love being a part of this sport. But I don’t love what he did to me. Especially in the last seven months, the last two years. So I have this chance to get some of that back. —Nick Diaz

Softer tone at press conference

The interview published on Wednesday turned out to be one of the most talked about topics at the UFC 266 pre-event press conference on Thursday night. But this time, Diaz was more polite. It eased a bit how much apprehension and anxiety he’d be feeling about fighting Lawler.

– I didn’t mean it that way, it was different. I’m not afraid. There were some things about the way this fight was matched. But it doesn’t matter, when I’m face to face with someone I end up getting back to normal. I always trained with the best and fought with the best. I didn’t expect so much anticipation, so much hatred from people. Didn’t expect the extra attention,” he explained.

4 out of 5 Nick Diaz was much celebrated by the public at the UFC 266 press conference — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Nick Diaz was much celebrated by the public at the UFC 266 press conference — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

He also clarified his resentment of the sport a bit, saying it had less to do with the UFC and more to do with the whole structure of the sport.

– I’ve always fought three or five fights a year, for 17 years, I just thought about weight, what I’m going to eat. After a while, you realize there is more to life. And everyone steps on you when you’re down, it’s kind of hard. It’s nice to see so much support two weeks before a fight, but what about the last five years? Of course I got a lot of nods and greeted a lot of people, but I would take some of them back.

O Combat broadcasts “UFC 266” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 6:45 pm (Brasilia time) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

UFC 266

September 25, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (11:00 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Middleweight: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Flyweight: Jessica Staker x Cynthia Calvillo

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs Merab Dvalishvili

Lightweight: Dan Hooker x Nasrat Haqparast

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi x Taila Santos

Lightweight: Uros Medic x Jalin Turner

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.

Featherweight: Omar Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce