UFC 266: Volkanovski blasts Ortega and Diaz is celebrated at press conference | combat

This Saturday’s UFC 266 has two title fights at the top of the card, but judging by the official pre-event press conference held this Thursday night in Las Vegas, the tournament’s biggest star will be Nick Diaz. The 38-year-old veteran, who hasn’t fought for more than six years, was by far the most celebrated fighter by fans in attendance and also the most sought after by journalists.

Which is not to say that the protagonists of the main event didn’t do their best to stir up the spirits and get the attention of fans. Current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski didn’t have a mouthful to criticize title challenger Brian Ortega, who remained calmer but also skewered his opponent.

A former Strikeforce champion and an old fan favorite for his “anti-hero” style, always inquisitive and provocative, Nick Diaz received 10 questions in just over 30 minutes of press conference. Perhaps “softened” by the affection he received from fans, the Californian was much more polite and restrained than usual. He even said the fight against Robbie Lawler could be the first of many.

– I feel good, I feel very good (with all that support). I definitely want to do this more often. Especially if I get hit, if I get hit I want to come back right away! – he said, surprisingly.

His opponent, Robbie Lawler, was laconic as ever, only ensuring that he was focused on his preparation and victory. But the one who didn’t spare words to promote his fight was Volkanovsky. The Australian made it clear all his contempt for Brian Ortega, with whom he had to live for a few months while filming the reality show The Ultimate Fighter, in which they acted as antagonist coaches.

– I would have to be very drunk to get along with him. I tried to be respectful, but there were things that annoyed me. Now, everything that comes out of his mouth pisses me off, so probably not (I’ll never be friends with him) – said the featherweight champion.

Volkanovski also said he led to the perception that Ortega changes his face when he is on top and when he is on the bottom, which would denote weakness. It detonated the American’s attitude as an athlete.

– He’s unprofessional and he’s weak. What irritates me is that I’m a professional, I struggle my whole career, that’s how I won this belt. He’s not a professional, he’s not dedicated to training, he’s late. I only see weaknesses. He’s already been busted for doping, all that. It’s unprofessional and I don’t like this f*** – he fired.

Ortega did not react to the champion’s words, but took the opportunity to nudge him when he had his chance to speak into the microphone.

– I think I see life through a different lens. There are people who like to take orders, I do things in my time. As long as I do my job, that’s what matters to me. I visualize (the belt) all the time. Someone who grew up like me and had to go through the s*** I went through to get here… I brought my unprofessional ass here, right?

Brian Ortega saved a few words for the one-on-one with Volkanovski, the hottest of the three glares at the event. The two exchanged barbs for a few seconds, and the Australian responded with profanity, guaranteeing that he will appear on Saturday and that the opponent does not deserve the belt.

The female protagonists of the main co-event also had their moments. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was polite and didn’t look down on challenger Lauren Murphy, but the American was confident she could shock the world and be the biggest upset in UFC history.

I’m winning all the time, it won’t be any different from what I’ve done so far. She (Valentina) didn’t face anyone like me. I’m tough, I’m bad for c*** and I’m c*** for what others think. — Lauren Murphy

– I believe my best is enough to beat anyone in the world. And I’m glad I’m going to climb the mountain, go through the fire and shock the world. I have everything to gain in this fight and I kind of feel sorry for Valentina because if she looks anything less than superhuman for a second, people will say “Oh my God, then Lauren Murphy made you look human!” It’s a lot of pressure on the champion. I’m happy to be where I am,” Murphy teased.

UFC 266

September 25, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (11:00 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Middleweight: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Flyweight: Jessica Staker x Cynthia Calvillo

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs Merab Dvalishvili

Lightweight: Dan Hooker x Nasrat Haqparast

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi x Taila Santos

Lightweight: Uros Medic x Jalin Turner

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.

Featherweight: Omar Morales vs. Jonathan Pearce