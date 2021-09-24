‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: understand the plot of the new 9 | a place in the sun

The countdown to the arrival of Um Lugar ao Sol may begin. 🌞🌞🌞 The new 9 pm soap opera will premiere in November. Yes, as we’ve already told you, we’ll have double Cauã Reymond in prime time 😍😍😍 – in the first completely unpublished serial, in this range, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

☑The Twins Christian and Christofer, characters from Cauã, will be separated as babies after losing their mother in childbirth in Goiânia.

☑Christofer he is adopted by a couple from Rio de Janeiro and renamed Renato by his adoptive parents.

☑Already Christian is left in a shelter by the biological father.

So keep this secret: Christofer/Renato, one of the twins, dies. 😵😵😵Christian assumes his brother’s identity, and will have to deal with the consequences of his choice.

“I would like to bring to the daily conversation of those who assist us issues such as integrity, ethics, corruption and social inequality – not from a statistical or factual point of view, but intimate, subjective and human”, explained the author Lícia Manzo, who makes her debut at 9.

Want to know more about this soap opera? Then hold the end of this skein to understand the plot of the story of Lícia Manzo with artistic direction by Maurício Farias.

The Twins Christian and Christofer ( Cauã Reymond ) grow up in opposite realities, with completely different personalities, unaware of each other’s existence. The brothers’ paths cross again when the duo turns 18.

( ) grow up in opposite realities, with completely different personalities, unaware of each other’s existence. The brothers’ paths cross again when the duo turns 18. Christofer/Renato discovers his true origin on the deathbed of the man he always believed to be his father. only that Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira), his adoptive mother, lies to the boy and claims that his biological father and twin brother have died.

discovers his true origin on the deathbed of the man he always believed to be his father. only that (Ana Beatriz Nogueira), his adoptive mother, lies to the boy and claims that his biological father and twin brother have died. At the same time, Christian is forced to leave the shelter for minors where he grew up, in Goiânia, he also discovers that he has been separated from Christofer. Intelligent and dedicated to studies, Christian he finds himself alone in the world and without prospects and is quickly confronted with the country’s reality.

Hoping to find Christofer/Renato, Christian moves to Rio de Janeiro with a single clue in his hand: a magazine clipping where a young man identical to him, wearing a Botafogo shirt, watches a match at the Tribuna de Honra do Engenhão. Before, says goodbye to Ravi (Lauan do Amaral), his brother at heart, 10 years younger, raised in the shelter with him.

In turn, Christofer/Renato embarks to Europe with a one-way ticket, disgusted with the lie of the adoptive parents. Without knowing his brother’s fate, Christian works as a street vendor at the door of Engenhão, in Rio de Janeiro team games, for ten years hoping to find Christofer/Renato.

Time passes, Ravi (Juan Paiva) turns 18 and goes to Rio to live with Christian. It is through the brother of the heart that our protagonist knows Lara (Andréia Horta). Fighter, Lara was raised in Minas Gerais by her grandmother, Nuca (Marieta Severo), and came to Rio de Janeiro to study Gastronomy.

In love, the young man gives up the inglorious search for his lost brother and sets a new goal: to marry Lara and open a small business with the young woman. only that Ravi is wrongfully arrested, accused of a robbery he did not commit, and Christian need to raise the bail money.

☑To get Ravi out of jail, Christian accepting to do a service for trafficking and ends up threatened with death. No way out, he agrees to flee to Minas with Lara.

☑Only that on the night of the escape, by chance, he finds himself in front of Christofer/Renato. After an intense night together, the brothers will be separated again, but this time, in a permanent way.

☑Unstable and problematic, upon learning of his brother’s debt, Renato climbs the hill in his place and is killed by drug dealers.

“It’s a conflict between keeping your essence, following the things you believe in, and taking an opportunity that life gives you to break away from it all. With some costs, of course, such as abandoning a series of values ​​and also great love”, analyzes director Maurício Farias.

After being mistaken for the doorman of the building of Christofer/Renato, by the boy’s mother and even by his girlfriend, the exuberant Barbarian (Aline Moraes), Christian takes his dead brother’s place. Leave all the past behind.

Incognito, he watches Lara bury her brother’s supposed body as her own and moves on to a new life, where he will have to deal with the consequences of his choice. Only one person knows the whole truth: Ravi.

