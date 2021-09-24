Uncertainty and anguish seize the residents of La Palma: “We lost our whole life” | International

More information

“People here are down. If they’re not depressed, they’re almost.” The speaker is Jonay Pérez. He is a councilor and public security secretary for El Paso, a municipality of 7,600 inhabitants where part of the Cumbre Vieja volcano that erupted last Sunday on the island of La Palma, part of the Spanish Canary Islands archipelago is located. But he has also been a resident of the neighborhood of El Paraíso since he was born, which on Monday was razed by a lava tongue that devoured residential and commercial properties, including his mother’s grocery store. “She lost ten pounds in two days. Your store is totally packed. The lava passed over.” The councilor’s mother had a loss of 30,000 euros (186,000 reais) in merchandise alone. But it’s not just about the money. “Most of us were born there. We lost our whole life.”

Pérez’s situation is similar to that of hundreds of families in other locations such as Todoque, in the neighboring municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane, the most populous on the island, with 20,170 inhabitants. The anguish grows with the “inexorable” advance, in the words of the president (governor) of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, of the two languages ​​that gushed from the volcano and have already swallowed up almost 400 homes. The lava covers an area of ​​140 hectares, with a front of 600 meters, according to data from the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canaries (Pevolca). Its technical director, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, reported on Wednesday that the two lava rivers continue to advance, “but very slowly”, both because of the increase in viscosity and because of the conditions of the terrain. “It cannot be guaranteed that the lava will reach the sea,” he added. The Cumbre Vieja (also known as Cabeza de Vaca) so far has only one fissure, with nine mouths or emission centers, although not all of them are active.

The 5,600 displaced people found refuge mainly in family homes, but around 200 of them had to be housed initially in a military barracks on the outskirts of the island’s capital, Santa Cruz de La Palma, with 15,695 inhabitants. Governor Torres announced on Wednesday that this group will soon be relocated to a hotel in Fuencaliente, in the southwest of the island. People dependent on care will be taken to socio-health centers.

“There are people who arrive resigned,” says Nines, a social worker for the Municipality of Los Llanos, at the municipal gymnasium that centralizes the distribution of food and clothing donated by individuals. “But many others break down and start crying; they are people of all ages, who have lost everything”, he says. She is in charge of registering the homeless and finding out if they managed to relocate. “Just yesterday”, says Fátima, an employee of the Canary Emergency Service, “we had to attend to an angina pectoris from a woman who needed to ask for help”.

The biggest anguish of the residents is for not knowing how long this situation will last, nor how it will end. Some people don’t even know what happened to their house. This is the case of Dolores (not her real name), who went to the gym to ask for food and clothes. She lives in Todoque, where the lava entered this Tuesday, and is convinced that she has lost her home, but she can’t be sure, since she can’t enter the neighborhood. “It’s my whole life. There my parents lived, there I was born…”

Entrance to the Los Llanos sports gymnasium on Wednesday. Miguel Velasco Almendral

But if the present distresses the palm trees, the future seems to them the same color as the ash that the new volcano pulverizes. “Within two months, when this is over and the rest of Spain forgets about us, our heads are going to explode. Let’s wait a few months to see what happens…”, says an El Paso City official, requesting anonymity. “God doesn’t exist in El Paso,” laments Rosa, a resident who walks the streets of the small urban center. “A month ago a fire, and now this…”.

Concern for the future

Both the President of the Government (Prime Minister) of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and that of the Canary Islands strive to ensure that no one will be excluded from the island’s reconstruction. Torres announced on Tuesday that he will ask for help from the European Union, and the Spanish government has begun drawing up a specific plan to speed up compensation and adapt to the exceptional circumstances of Spain’s first land-based volcanic eruption since 1971. It will cover rebuilding homes and infrastructure, fiscal measures for damaged individuals and businesses, and labor measures and specific subsidies for fishing and agriculture, the island’s main economic livelihoods besides tourism.

Whether and when this aid will actually arrive is another source of concern for residents. “My mother intends to ask the State for help so that she can somehow reopen her business”, explains Jonay Pérez. The lava has eluded the homes of other residents, but some are reluctant to return to homes situated in a place they imagine will now be devastated and desolate. “Here we are like a big family,” says one man. “I’ve been talking to a neighbor. Her house is safe, but she doesn’t want to set foot in El Paraíso again.” The Canarian government announced on Wednesday that it will buy 44 empty houses in the center of the town of Tazacorte and another 29 in Los Llanos de Aridane.

In the meantime, efforts to reduce the damage done by the lava continue, even though they may end up being fruitless. After clearing the Todoque area, a group of firefighters from the island of Gran Canaria began digging ditches on Wednesday morning, with the help of heavy machinery, according to the head of the group, Alberto Barrio. “The superiors started thinking about possibilities and based themselves on experiences done in Finland or on the Iceland volcano,” he says by telephone. “And since we don’t know how to stay put, we got to work. We could have done it before, maybe it won’t do any good, but not for lack of trying.”

