understand why the player gave up

The competition for R$ 1.5 million on Record TV weighed heavily and, after conversations with the psychologist, Medrado left Fazenda 2021. The news of the singer’s withdrawal was announced by Léo Dias, who disclosed all the names of the participants with exclusivity, in Metropolis.

Why did Medrado leave the Farm?

Anyone who followed the live edition of last Wednesday (23) knows that Fernanda Medrado was not comfortable with the competition for the main prize in the 13th edition of the Fazenda. After ringing the bell twice, the player insisted on the decision to give up on continuing in the program, being the first one confined to leaving the attraction.

According to Leo Dias, Medrado left the farm and is already outside the confinement properties. The journalist also says that the production of the program is already looking for a name to replace the dropout and targets Lary Bottino (On ​​Vacation with Ex) and Faby Monarca (Power Couple Brasil).

To give up on the program, Medrado had to return the fee he received for accepting to participate in the reality show and the awards won during the first week of the program, such as the zero car won in one of the dynamics.

During the farmer’s test, Adriane Galisteu said that Medrado had undergone psychological care and gave up on leaving the program. The girl, however, has turned back and is out of the cast of A Fazenda 2021.

Discussion with MC Gui and Rico Melquiades pressured peoa

Fernanda Medrado was shaken by the confinement since the first friction of the participants in the house. A friend of Dayane Mello, Medrado was in the middle of a discussion between the participants and her friend and was judged by her friendship. Mc Gui, the funkeiro, even gave Medrado an ultimatum and threatened to vote for the girl if she decided not to leave her friend.

The high point of Medrado’s stress occurred during the first swidden formation. The pawn was voted for by Rico Melquiades, who said the singer was false, haughty and a liar. The pressure hit and, in the end, Medrado left the farm.

The program’s production has not yet commented on Medrado’s withdrawal.

Friction with Tati Quebra Barraco preceded withdrawal

Already psychologically shaken in the program, after the situations with MC Gui and Rico Melquiades, Fernanda Medrado was the protagonist in another mess before giving up: a discussion with Tati Quebra Barraco. The people used the office’s pantry to wash the dirty clothes after the funkeira decided to take satisfaction with Medrado for believing that, during a conversation between the peons at the smokehouse, she caught the girl in the act talking about her with other confined people.

“You were talking and when I saw it, you went, ‘Shh!’” Tati accused. In response, Medrado assured that he did not talk about funkeira at the time of the gossip. “If I have to say something, I’ll tell you,” he explained. Check out:

“If you have a problem with me you better tell me.” (Through for Tati) #The farm pic.twitter.com/nvE5czYv34 — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) September 23, 2021

After the disagreement, Medrado rang the bell and insisted on leaving the confinement.

Earlier, during a conversation with Dayane, Tati said he didn’t feel the truth in Medrado and talked about the times the girl rang the bell. “Whoever wants to, go and step up. “If I’m going out, my love, I’ll go there and I won’t let anyone know. I go there to ring my bell twice, three times, and when the person knows, it will be to hear: ‘Bye, I’m going, I couldn’t stand it”, said the singer.