Unimed Catanduva highlights the benefits of its health plans for companies | Advertising Special Unimed Catanduva

Unimed Catanduva carries out actions aimed at legal entities in commemoration of the Client’s Month. The cooperative promoted lectures to guide the public on various topics, delivered gifts and also launched the campaign “Investing in your company’s health is good business” , exclusively for corporate collective plans, from three to 29 lives.

Commercial and Business Relations Coordinator, Ednéia Mogneri emphasizes that companies will have, in the Client’s Month, gradual discounts, according to the number of lives contracted. “The more employees/beneficiaries, the more discount on the Corporate Plan table.” THE promotion is valid until the 30th of September, effective from the 1st of October.

More information by phone (17) 3531-3106. The service is from Monday to Thursday, from 7:30 am to 6 pm, and on Fridays, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, at 13 de Maio street, 1370, downtown Catanduva.

What are the benefits of the Unimed plan for companies?

Hospital Unimed São Domingos (HUSD) has high technology and complete structure to serve its users. Safe and humane treatment is reason for constant praise from patients and families.

The hospital unit offers chemotherapy services, renal therapy, lithotripsy, surgical center with state-of-the-art technology, complete adult and child intensive care units, pediatrics, maternity, transfusion agency, imaging and cardiology services, pharmacy, strict hospital infection control , among others.

The Unimed Laboratory, through dry chemistry technology, guarantees results with 99.9% reliability. The unit has the Vitro 5600®, state-of-the-art equipment that only the best laboratories in Brazil have. In addition, Unimed Catanduva’s Laboratory is the only one in the region with PALC (Clinical Laboratory Accreditation Program) certification from the Brazilian Society of Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.

The collection unit has a service room, six windows, pre-registration collection for children, two rest rooms and the facility to consult the exam reports online, in addition to its own parking and collection at home for bedridden patients. In addition, there is an exclusive collection unit for the care of patients with suspected Covid-19.

Univacin – Unimed Catanduva Vaccine Clinic offers all types of vaccines, from those that include the Ministry of Health calendar, to those that are imported. The calendar is updated according to the Brazilian Society of Immunization (SBIm). To guarantee the quality of vaccines, the stock is stored in a scientific chamber for refrigeration.

Among the available vaccines are Hexa Acellular Rotavirus (Pentavalent), Pneumo 13, Acellular DPT with Polio, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hemophilus Type B Infections and Polio. The space has a themed environment for children’s recreation and includes a changing table and a changing table.

The purpose of the Home Care Unimed is to make the patient receive the same care at home as they would in the hospital, reducing the risk of hospital infection, especially in the case of elderly people or patients with chronic diseases who remain hospitalized for a long period.

After leaving the hospital, the patient can receive the following care at home: medication administration, dressings, evaluation and monitoring by a nurse, nutritionist, speech therapist and physical therapist monitoring.

Almed also has a physical space with two nursing rooms, a pharmacy and a procedure room for on-site practices, according to a doctor’s referral.

Preventive Medicine care is provided by a multidisciplinary team, based on the principles of Primary Health Care (PHC). The objective is to promote the quality of life of beneficiaries through projects and actions that encourage healthy habits.

In order to participate in the activities, it is essential that the interested party undergoes an assessment for further direction of the therapeutic plan. The projects developed by the department are: Bê-a-Bá Baby, Best Age, Anti-smoking, Healthy Adult and Child Weight, Depression and Anxiety, Running and Cycle Health, in addition to functional, personified and labor exercises.

Unimed is the largest health plan in the country, present in practically the entire national territory. In Catanduva, there are more than 300 doctors specializing in different areas for the health care of its beneficiaries.

In 2021, the Catanduva cooperative celebrated the Golden Jubilee with more than 40,000 customers and 740 employees, in addition to a complete accredited network. Unimed Catanduva is present in 19 municipalities.