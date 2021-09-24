Unimed Vitória to build a complex in Serra and generate 590 jobs

Perspective of how the Unimed unit in Serra will be. Credit: Unimed Vitória / Disclosure

About 590 jobs will be created with the implementation of a new Unimed Vitória unit, which will be installed in the São Geraldo neighborhood, in Serra. The project will receive an investment of around R$ 70 million, with resources from the medical cooperative and members, in addition to other investors.

Of the total opportunities, 160 will be to work on the works of the medical complex. There will be posts for bricklayers, civil engineers, electricians, bricklayers’ assistants, among others. The contracts will be made, little by little, by the responsible company, which will still be defined. The project must begin construction within a maximum period of four months.

The works should be completed by the end of 2022. When it starts operating, the unit will need 280 employees. The chances will be for positions such as nurse, nursing technician, nursing assistant, in addition to professionals for the administrative area in positions of assistant, accountant, administrator, among others.

Interested parties can follow the opening of new jobs through the cooperative’s website or page on Linkedin. The signings will be made shortly before the opening.

In addition to opportunities for construction workers and employees, the complex will have 150 new cooperating doctors.

NEW BUSINESS MODEL

The launching of the cornerstone of the Services in Advanced Unit (SUA) will be this Friday (24th), at 9 am. The space marks a new business model for the cooperative and will be the first venture carried out by Holding Unimed Vitória.

The space will have 7,500 m² of built-up area and capacity to hold up to 30,000 services per month. At the site, there will be Adult and Pediatric Emergency Care, Oncology Unit, laboratory collection post and a Basic Diagnosis Unit – which will be able to offer services such as mammography and MRI, among others.

The user will also have access to Hospital Dia to carry out small procedures. The Unimed Personal and Viver Bem Unimed services, which already exist in the city, will be expanded and will remain in the new space.

The administrative and financial director of Unimed Vitória, Luiz Carlos Paier, emphasizes that the new medical complex is part of the cooperative’s strategic planning, which consists of investing in the provision of services in other municipalities, such as Serra.

“We already have 45 thousand customers in the city, but no service resources of our own. This concept of Advanced Unit and integrated services, at this first moment, will be to serve the region’s users even better and expand our beneficiary portfolio, in line with the city’s growth”, he highlights.