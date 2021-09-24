United States: Rare condition causes men to urinate and ejaculate through the anus | Health

Steve DiMatteo/Pixabay A man suffers from a rare condition and doctors have not found the cause

A case reported in the United States caught the attention of the medical community after the publication of an article in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science. According to the article, entitled “A Curious Case of Rectal Ejaculation”, doctors tell the story of a patient who, for two years, ejaculated and urinated through the anus.

According to the case study, the man noticed that something could be wrong when he spent five days with pain in his testicles, and he noticed a fair amount of urine and sperm coming out of the rectum.

The 33-year-old patient sought the hospital, and underwent a CT scan of the pelvis. The diagnosis was that he had a chronic case of rectourethral fistula, a very rare condition that forms a new relationship between the urethra and the rectum. When they happen, cases are among the consequences of other illnesses, such as prostate cancer, rectal cancer, surgery or severe trauma.

The new condition caused him to ejaculate through the rectum, and its cause was not clarified. The man denies having had any surgery, having undergone any type of manipulation or rectal penetration.

One of the hypotheses considered by the medical team is of some trauma caused in the past, when the man remained in a coma for three years, and until then had not presented any type of sequel. The catheter used to drain the urine may have caused this deviation.