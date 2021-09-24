Unpublished studies test ayahuasca to treat alcohol abuse and depression – 24/09/2021

Two new experiments will test the therapeutic effectiveness of the psychedelic drink ayahuasca for mental health problems. Already in progress, studies will assess the benefits of treatments for alcohol abuse by university students and for MDD (major depressive disorder).

This is the first study with ayahuasca, and psychedelics in general, randomized and controlled with placebo for alcohol abuse and by university students in particular, explains Rafael Guimarães dos Santos, neuroscientist at FMRP (Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto) at USP (University of São Paulo), responsible for the research.

“The last [estudos] they were on LSD in the 1960s-70s, and the modern ones on psilocybin don’t have a placebo,” adds the neuroscientist.

In the case of research on the antidepressant potential of ayahuasca, the expert emphasizes that the study will make a direct comparison with the psychedelic anesthetic ketamine orally and with placebo, through repeated doses.

“The antidepressant effect of ayahuasca was never tested with more than one dose”, highlights Santos. The two new studies conducted by researchers at the FMRP Psychopharmacology Laboratory are already underway, but remain open to the participation of volunteers living in the region.

The study that will assess the use of ayahuasca to reduce alcohol consumption should go until 2022. Participants must be university students, be 18 years of age or older and consume alcohol in an abusive manner. “We know that the young adult population is the one that consumes the most alcohol, especially the university students”, comments the researcher about the pioneering study, which will test the hypothesis of reduced consumption after using ayahuasca, compared with a placebo.

In the survey for depression, which runs until 2024, those interested must be 18 years of age or older, diagnosed with MDD and in good general health. MDD is the most common type of depression and the number of cases increased during the covid-19 pandemic. “Current pharmacological treatments usually take weeks to months to take effect and do not help about a third of patients”, evaluates Santos.

The studies will assess the benefits of treatments for alcohol abuse by university students and for MDD (major depressive disorder) Image: iStock

Why use ayahuasca and ketamine?

Ayahuasca is prepared with leaves from a shrub called chacrona (Psychotria viridis) and a vine known as jagube or mariri (Banisteriopsis caapi), two Amazonian plants.

The beverage has been used for thousands of years by dozens of indigenous peoples in the Amazon and for decades by Brazilian religious cults, such as Santo Daime, União do Vegetal, Barquinha and Alto Santo.

The psychedelic effects of ayahuasca are caused by DMT (dimethyltryptamine), present in the leaves of the chacrona. But neuroscientist Rafael Santos explains that the vine is fundamental in the process. Without him, nothing would happen. “The vine has beta-carbolines that inhibit the breakdown of DMT in the leaves of the bush, allowing this substance to reach the brain”.

Ayahuasca stimulates serotonin receptors called 5-HT2A, located in regions of the brain involved in the processing of emotions, perceptions and introspection, explains the neuroscientist.

The subjective effects of these substances include changes in emotions, which can range from well-being to anxiety, perceptions (increased sensitivity to sounds and colors, and visions) and cognition (self-awareness, memory). “The effects are difficult to explain, but they would be similar to lucid dreams, or being conscious while dreaming”, compares the researcher. At the same time, he said, these substances alter the functioning of some brain areas involved in psychiatric disorders, such as depression, which can reduce symptoms.

However, Santos emphasizes the experimental and preliminary nature of the studies and points out that ayahuasca is not approved for the treatment of depression.

The other substance used in the study to treat depression in Ribeirão Preto, the anesthetic ketamine, is the only psychedelic already approved for medical use in Brazil and which has shown antidepressant effects when used intravenously and intranasally. In the FMRP survey, administration will be orally. “In both cases [via endovenosa e intranasal] the application is complex, and there are few studies evaluating the use of the oral route, which is easier and safer”, observes Santos.

There are already studies on Amazonian beverages

It is not new that Brazilian scientists are investigating the therapeutic potential of the Amazon drink. The most promising results are for cases of drug-resistant depression.

Neuroscientist Rafael Santos says he published the first placebo-controlled study in healthy people (members of the Santo Daime religious cult) in 2007. “We showed that a single dose of ayahuasca had an anxiolytic and antidepressant effect.”

The researcher also participated in the analysis and publication of other studies on ayahuasca for depression, carried out in partnership with the group of another pioneer in research on the psychedelic drink, neuroscientist Dráulio de Araújo, at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), In Natal.

In addition, in partnership with the Iceers Foundation, in Barcelona, ​​Santos participated in observational studies on the use of ayahuasca in Brazil and Spain, evaluating the mental health and quality of life of people who make ritual and religious use of ayahuasca.

Currently, Santos coordinates, under the supervision of Jaime Hallak, studies with ayahuasca and ibogaine carried out at the Psychopharmacology Laboratory of the Department of Neurosciences of the USP Medical School in Ribeirão Preto.

Ranking of Psychedelic Studies

Researcher Rafael Santos recently had another study on ayahuasca published in an article in the specialized journal Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. The research showed promising results for the treatment of anxiety and social phobia.

Along with other Brazilian scientists, Santos was mentioned in a ranking of the most relevant scientific production on psychedelics, released earlier this year. Brazil appears in third place, behind the USA and the UK. The survey was published in Journal of Psychoactive Drugs.

One of the studies highlighted in the ranking is a randomized placebo-controlled trial investigating the antidepressant effects of ayahuasca in treatment-resistant depression. The research was carried out by the group led by Dráulio Araújo at UFRN.

The researcher’s focus remains on ayahuasca, but he admits the possibility of diversifying studies soon. “One perspective is that we start conducting trials with DMT alone.” The idea, according to Araújo, is to seek a more suitable model for science, that is, using a single substance.

The drink has substances that alter the functioning of some brain areas involved in psychiatric disorders, such as depression, which can reduce symptoms Image: iStock

New collective of researchers in SP

Researching the therapeutic potential of ayahuasca is also on the radar of a new collective of researchers in São Paulo, made up of physicians, psychiatrists, palliatives and oncologists, from the IPq (Institute of Psychiatry), FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine of São Paulo) and ICESP (Octavio Frias de Oliveira Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo).

The aim of the group, called “Empirical”, is to study the applicability of psychedelics to mental health. “We meet every 15 days to discuss scientific articles and new projects, such as clinical trials”, says the IPq psychiatrist, André Brooking Negrão.

But, according to the psychiatrist, before researching ayahuasca, the IPq will test two other psychedelics. The first study will be with ibogaine for the treatment of crack and cocaine addiction, scheduled to start in January 2022. Then, the institute will carry out a trial with ketamine for terminal cancer patients in partnership with ICESP.