UOL A Fazenda poll indicates who leaves the program today (9/23)

This Thursday (23), the public will see the first eliminated from A Fazenda 2021. Nego do Borel, Liziane Gutierrez and Solange Gomes compete for the preference of reality fans to stay in the house. While the result does not come out, the UOL A Fazenda poll indicates who should leave the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize.

UOL A Fazenda Poll

Unlike other realities shows, in A Fazenda the audience must vote on which pawn should remain in the game. Until this Thursday afternoon, according to the UOL poll, who has the highest number of votes to stay is Nego do Borel, with 47.91% of the votes. Liziane Gutierrez is in second place, accounting for 26.39% of the audience preference. Therefore, who should leave today is Solange Gomes, who has only 25.70%.

The DCI poll points to a similar result. For 39.51% of readers, Solange Gomes leaves the program in today’s farmland. Nego do Borel is in second place, with 35.08% of the votes, and Liziane in third, with 25.41%. It is worth remembering that none of the polls have any influence on the official vote.

How was the garden formed?

The formation of the swidden took place on Tuesday. Farmer Gui Araújo nominated Nego do Borel in the hot seat. Liziane Gutierrez and Dayane Mello were the most voted by pedestrians. It was left to Gui to break the tie in the vote, and he chose the influencer to dispute the public’s preference.

Liziane pulled Solange Gomes from the stall to occupy the third bench in the garden – the ex-muse of Gugu’s bathtub was chosen by Victor Pecoraro to leave the headquarters and go to the barn by the power of the lamp. The same happened with Nego do Borel.

Erika Schneider was left in the remaining one and occupied the last vacancy in the field. However, the former dancer of Faustão did well: she won the farmer’s test, held on Wednesday night and saved herself from the hot seat.

See how the vote went: