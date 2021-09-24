Updated Jaguar E-Pace arrives with prices starting at R$376,950

Jaguar E-Pace is the smallest SUV of the British brand and now arrives in the Brazilian market with several changes in the look, as well as in the optical set. With prices from R$ 376,950, the model also has a renewed interior, as well as expanded connectivity with the new Pivi Pro multimedia.

The New E-Pace arrives with a new mesh design for the grille, with diamond-shaped details, influenced by the Jaguar Heritage logo. In addition, it also brings as a change the new lower opening, thus making the whole more harmonic.

One more change from the New Jaguar E-Pace are the latest generation LED Double J headlamps, redesigned and now more efficient, but optional. With them, the English SUV has more fluid and expressive lines. At the rear, the luxurious adopts a new bumper and new air vents.

The taillights have been redesigned and now feature animated LED lights, inspired by the I-Pace and featuring Jaguar’s chicane graphic. The 18-inch sports wheels with a black and diamond finish are part of the external gear package. However, other wheel options can be added.

Inside, the Jaguar E-Pace brings modifications in the panel and in the finish, now having a new multimedia Pivi Pro with a curved touch-sensitive screen of 11.4 inches and high definition. This display also brings two new features: an anti-glare and another that minimizes fingerprints.

The revised environment now has changes to the central tunnel and gearshift, as well as an optional wireless smartphone charging device. The area has been enlarged with soft touch materials and the contact area on the side of the knee has been improved which has been sculpted for more ergonomics and comfort.

In the case of the transmission lever, even though it was launched recently, it brings a new design with a cricket ball and metal, giving more precision in handling. And that makes the product even more up to date. Speakers and air conditioning vents feature metallic accents.

The Jaguar E-Pace also changed the steering wheel, which became more sophisticated and sporty. On board, the British SUV also comes with 3D Surround Camera technology in the vehicle and offers advanced 3D functionality, thus visualizing the entire car in this format.

Already something interesting is Jaguar’s Driver Condition Monitor, which detects if the driver is starting to feel drowsy and alert to take a break. It uses steering, pedal acceleration and general driving behavior to collect thousands of data collected by the system to detect signs of tiredness.

There is also adaptive cruise control, as well as other comfort and safety features. Its engine is the 249 horsepower Ingenium 2.0 and nine-speed ZF 9HP transmission with paddle shifts, plus four-wheel drive. Going from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and with a maximum of 229 km/h.

Jaguar E-Pace 2021 – Photo Gallery