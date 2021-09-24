US envoy to Haiti renounces and denounces ‘inhumane’ deportations of immigrants; understand the crisis | World

The US special envoy to Haiti resigned from his post on Thursday (23), two months after his appointment, and denounced in a letter to Joe Biden’s government deportations of thousands of Haitians crossing the border from Mexico.

“I will not join in the inhumane and counterproductive decision of the United States to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti,” State Department Special Envoy Daniel Foote said in his resignation letter.

In the text, sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foote describes Haiti as a place where US diplomats “are confined in security facilities because of the dangers posed by the armed groups that control daily life.”

“Missed in poverty, hostage to terror”, the Haitian population “it simply cannot withstand the forced influx of thousands of migrants who return without food, shelter and money, without causing human tragedy. additional that could be avoided, he wrote.

“More refugees will further increase despair and crime,” he wrote.

According to the Associated Press agency, this could be the biggest move to evacuate immigrants in decades.

Foote’s resignation came after the US government last week began boarding Haitian citizen planes that entered the country from Mexico to send them back to their country.

Haitians are part of a wave of thousands of migrants who have been held back for several weeks in the Mexican cities of Tapachula (south border with Guatemala) and Cidade Acuña (north, border with Texas).

How did immigrants arrive en masse on the American border?

Haitians come mainly from Brazil and Chile, where they emigrated after the 2010 earthquake that caused nearly 200,000 deaths in Haiti.

US begins to deport Haitians en masse, and UN warns that expulsions could constitute violation

2 of 3 Immigrant crosses the Rio Grande to arrive in the US with a child on his shoulder, on September 20, 2021 — Photo: Felix Marquez/AP Immigrant crosses the Rio Grande to arrive in the US with a child on his shoulder, on September 20, 2021 — Photo: Felix Marquez/AP

Since March 2020, Mexico has accepted immigrants from Central America who tried to enter the US but were unable to obtain a visa.

However, only people from three countries can enter Mexico: Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Haitians trying to enter the US are looking for other access routes, in other parts of the river that separates the country from Mexico, different from Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans.

Immigrants who manage to cross the river simply wait on the American side until they are ordered to make their way to a camp. There were some who tried to return to Mexico.

Mexico has already announced that it will also start deporting Haitians to their home country. There is still a large group of immigrants who are going to try to go to the US and who are currently in Guatemala.

In total, 12,000 people who are camped near a bridge in the city of Del Rio, Texas, are expected to be evacuated. They arrived in the US through the municipality of Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

In addition, there are reports of thousands of people being held near the Colombia-Panama border. Part of them would head towards the USA.

What is the repercussion of this situation in the US?

3 of 3 A US Border Patrol agent attempts to prevent an immigrant from reaching US territory on September 19, 2021 — Photo: Paul Ratje / AFP A US Border Patrol agent tries to prevent an immigrant from reaching US territory on September 19, 2021 — Photo: Paul Ratje / AFP

The crisis puts the Biden government under pressure, some Americans already want to control the arrival of immigrants, but, on the other hand, there is widespread disapproval of scenes like those released in recent days, in which US border agents appear on horseback chasing and attacking migrants with what appears to be a whip near the Rio Grande.