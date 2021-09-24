US Police Now Search for Gabby Petito’s Fiance with Arrest Warrant

RIO — A federal grand jury indicted Brian Laundrie this Thursday in the case involving his fiancee Gabby Petito, 22, whose body was found last week. The prosecution alleges that Laundrie used Petito’s debit card after his disappearance, according to NBC New York.

“On September 22, 2021, the Wyoming US District Court issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment relating to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” he reports the FBI.

Gabby Petito case:what is known so far about the death of the 22-year-old blogger murdered in the US

Now armed with an arrest warrant, American agents are continuing the search operation for Brian Laundrie, 23, who was previously regarded as a “person of interest” by the US police. After returning from his trip unaccompanied to his home in Florida, he refused to share what he knew about the case. He hasn’t been seen since the 14th, when he told his parents he was going to walk on the Carlton Preserve Reservation. This Thursday, search teams returned to the region where he disappeared, an area with more than 160 kilometers of trails. Animals such as crocodiles, snakes and lynx can be found on site. During the operation, agents use drones to facilitate vision.

The investigation into the young woman’s case took a turn on Tuesday with the expert’s conclusion that her death is a homicide. Gabby was reported missing last month after hitting the road in a van to tour several nature parks with her fiance Brian.





Her body was found at a camp near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI believes he is withholding important information about the case.

Witness saw Gabby being assaulted

On Aug. 12, in Utah state, police received a tip after Brian was seen slapping the young woman. Agents went to them and told them that Gabby was crying. There was, however, no record of occurrence. It was just written in the boarding report that “the driver of the van, a man, had some sort of discussion with the woman”.

Gabby Petito case:Audio reveals groom's assault, and FBI searches his house again

According to Officer Eric Pratt, “Both the man and the woman reported that they were in love and engaged and desperately did not want to see anyone accused of a crime.” With that, Brian would have agreed to be separated from Gabby for a night, having slept in a hotel.