US returns to Iraq ancient Gilgamesh tablet, stolen 30 years ago

WASHINGTON — A 3,500-year-old tablet chronicling the Gilgamesh epic was returned to Iraq on Thursday after being stolen three decades ago and illegally taken to the United States.

“For me, it means restoring self-esteem and confidence in Iraqi society,” Culture Minister Hassan Nazim said during the handover ceremony in Washington.

Although small, the piece has immense cultural and historical value. Contains parts of the “Epic of Gilgamesh”, an ancient epic poem from Mesopotamia, considered one of the oldest literary works in human history.

— It is a story that has influenced all the great monotheistic religions, leaving marks also in the “Iliad” and the “Odyssey” — said the director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco), Audrey Azoulay.





Gilgamesh was the fifth king of the first Uruk dynasty, having reigned around 2650 BC Considered the most illustrious predecessor of the Sumerian kings, he became the object of legends and poems, becoming revered as a hero who, over time, was being deified.

For Assistant US Attorney Kenneth Polite, the repatriation of the sign “in itself is a story of epic proportions.” According to him, the clay work is believed to have been stolen from an Iraqi museum in 1991, during the first Gulf War, and reappeared in the UK in 2001.

An American art dealer bought it from a Jordanian family living in London in 2003 and sent the piece to the United States without declaring its true nature to customs. It was then sold to antique dealers in 2007 for $50,000 with a certificate of false origin and then, in 2014, for $1.67 million from the owners of the Hobby Lobby craft chain.

A curator was concerned about the tablet’s origins in 2017 due to lack of documentation and the work was finally seized in 2019.

Iraq’s Ministry of Culture has asked other organizations to scrutinize artifacts of dubious provenance.

Iraq had its archives looted for decades, including after the American invasion in 2003.