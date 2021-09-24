Vaccinated, Tereza Cristina has covid; this does not show that immunization failed – 24/09/2021

Minister Tereza Cristina, of Agriculture, informed this Friday (24) that she was infected by the coronavirus. Unlike Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health, who was also diagnosed with the disease in recent days, Cristina was not in President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) delegation in New York.

On social networks, some people began to question the effectiveness of the vaccine, since Tereza Cristina is immunized and took covid-19, while Bolsonaro, for example, who did not take the vaccine and was in Queiroga’s company, did not. But the minister having taken covid-19 does not mean that the vaccine does not work and the fact that he does not show symptoms shows that the vaccination is fulfilling its role. “Immunizations against covid-19 do not prevent a person from contracting the coronavirus, but they do reduce the risk of the individual developing severe cases of covid, which require hospitalization and cause death”, explains Gustavo Cabral, PhD immunologist from USP ( Universidade de São Paulo) in his column on VivaBem.

Tereza Cristina has already received the two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, but with the virus circulating, as well as those who have not received any dose, there is a risk of being infected. The difference is in how the organism of someone like him, already immunized, is affected by the disease. We repeat: many do not develop symptoms —like the minister himself— and are protected from serious developments. A study by Info Tracker, the USP (University of São Paulo) and Unesp (São Paulo State University) pandemic monitoring platform, shows that fully vaccinated people accounted for only 3.68% of covid-19 deaths that occurred in Brazil between February 28th and July 27th.

Therefore, explains the immunologist, it makes no sense to blame the vaccine or raise the suspicion that it does not work when someone who is fully immunized is infected with the coronavirus, as happened with Queiroga. Vaccination is the main weapon to protect us from the serious forms of covid-19, but it does not dispense with other precautions, such as avoiding crowding, using a mask (especially PFF2), preferring ventilated environments and hand hygiene.