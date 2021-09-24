Vaccination should guarantee return to normal in 1 year, says Moderna’s head

The CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, believes that the coronavirus pandemic will be under control within a year, allowing for a return to normality. In an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung, the executive of the maker of one of the vaccines in use against covid-19 said that an increase in the production of immunization agents will guarantee global supply.

“If you look at the expansion of production capacity across the industry over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this planet can be vaccinated. Reinforcements should also be possible as needed,” he said. .

In the assessment of Stéphane Bancel, vaccines will soon be available for children as well, which tends to reduce the circulation of the virus. The executive believes that covid-19 will behave similarly to the flu.

“Those who don’t get vaccinated will get immunized naturally, because the Delta variant is very contagious. That way, we’ll end up in a flu-like situation. You can get vaccinated and have a good winter. If you don’t do that, hurry up. risk of getting sick and possibly even ending up in hospital,” he said.

Asked if this would mean a return to normality in the second half of next year, he said: “Counting from today, a year from now, I assume so.”

Stéphane Bancel’s statement comes at a time when health authorities and the WHO (World Health Organization) have shown concern about the inequality in the distribution of vaccines. While some countries are making progress in the application of booster doses, others are still far from completing the vaccine coverage of the eligible population.

In this sense, the executive at Moderna said that the ideal would be to apply a half dose of booster. “Vaccine volume is the biggest limiting factor. At half the dose, we would have 3 billion doses available worldwide for the next year, instead of just 2 billion,” he said.

Currently, the FDA (the US food and drug regulatory agency) is evaluating the data to release the application of booster doses of Moderna in the United States.

*With information from Reuters agency.