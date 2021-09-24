Vale (VALE3): the revenue for the fall in shares, according to the company itself

THE Valley (VALE3) had to issue a statement in response to a letter from B3 requesting justification for the fluctuation of the mining company’s shares between the 6th and 20th of September. The company, in addition to citing the announcement of dividends, says it has not known of any fact that justifies the move.

In the period, the company’s shares went from R$ 97.06 to R$ 81.58. This Thursday (23), Vale’s shares (VALE3) closed the day quoted at R$ 78.91, down 0.0003% — since the beginning of the year, the low has been 9%. Follow the market coverage of the Your money.

In a statement on Thursday, the mining company says it is important to highlight that the company is exposed to market risks, “among them those related to the volatility of the prices of its products and notably the price of iron ore”.

In the first half, the product made up approximately 84% of the company’s revenues. In the period in which the oscillations identified as atypical were recorded, from September 6 to 20, 2021, the reference index for the price of iron ore dropped by approximately 35%”, recalls Vale.

The price movement directly impacted iron ore-producing companies such as Vale as well as its direct international competitors, Rio Tinto and BHP, both of which are Australian, the company said.

“We can see in the chart below that during the aforementioned period, shares issued by Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP moved in a similar way, decreasing in dollars by approximately 18%, 13% and 14%, respectively.”

Source: Bloomberg / Elaboration: Vale / Reproduction

Vale (VALE3) also says it is “important to note that during the aforementioned period there was a relevant deterioration of the ‘Brazil Risk’, that is, a reduction in appetite for Brazilian assets, as evidenced by the 8% decline in the Ibovespa index and an increase in 23 points in the five-year CDS Brazil”.

Read too:

Vale (VALE3): a retrospective

In the first half of the year, there was an explosive combination for the price of ore: with the steel and infrastructure sector in China at full steam, the Asian giant’s demand for the commodity jumped; in parallel, the supply coming from Australia was reduced due to climatic and commercial reasons.

In other words: the price of ore soared — and Vale was the main supplier of the product to China. A context that helps explain the strong results of the Brazilian company in the first and second quarters of the year.

But with the commodity soaring, Chinese inflation has also risen — and Beijing officials are taking action to lower ore prices; at the same time, Australian supply has normalized and demand from China has fallen, with some stagnation in the country’s property market. In other words, the scenario is reversed.

And, of course, with ore worth less than half of the maximum, it is to be expected that Vale’s results from now on will be impacted.

That said, it is important to take into account some factors internal to Vale, such as its very low indebtedness and strong cash generation in recent quarters — which gives the company peace of mind at a time of steady decline in iron ore.

It is also important to bear in mind the dynamics of the prices of VALE3 shares: they had an intense profit taking in recent months, despite the valuation cheaper than the historical average for the papers and lower than that of the large global miners.



