Value of cooking gas may exceed R$100 after rising prices abroad

O cooking gas value has been a great burden on Brazilians’ pockets. And everything indicates that this could continue for a long time. An soared in the quotation on international markets started.

Currently, the average price of a gas cylinder is already around R$ 100 in most Brazilian cities. Some families have turned to the old wood stove to be able to cook their food cheaper.

Increase in the value of Cooking Gas

The increase in the value of cooking gas is due to the increase in the value of propane, the product’s raw material. Chinese demand has increased in recent months and regions that produce on a large scale, such as the Gulf of Mexico region, saw the value rise by more than 15% in just one month. In 2021, the high accumulates 96%.

To get an idea of ​​the situation, the US Department of Energy itself went public explaining the increase. “This year, prices rose over the summer months, when stocks are normally replenished, due to high international demand and lower global supply,” says the official note.

It is worth remembering that Petrobras is responsible for readjusting cooking gas prices. O last increase happened in July, when there was a 6% readjustment. Part of the gas consumed in the country is imported and a new rise should take place soon.

The company usually follows what it calls the “policy of alignment with international quotations”. In other words, if it increases abroad, it will also increase here in Brazil. The method used by Petrobras has already been criticized by many specialists in the area and even by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. The increase in gas and fuel affects the country’s inflation.