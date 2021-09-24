Valve answers users’ questions about Steam Deck operation

One of the answers confirms that the user will be able to use a dual-boot system on the device

THE Valve put on your page dedicated to steam deck an area answering the users’ frequently asked questions (FAQ), the 20 most popular questions received via Reddit. Twitter, Discord and also in the email inbox of the Gabe Newell.

Among the responses, the company confirmed the presence of dual-boot on your laptop, in addition to the possibility of using a micro SD card to use the operating system, check out a summary below with some of the information obtained in this FAQ from Valve.

It will be possible to have more than one account on the same device , each with its own personal settings and its own saved data.

, each with its own personal settings and its own saved data. The product will allow you to install multiple operating systems, enabling dual-boot plus full BIOS access .

. You will be able to play non-Steam games via Proton on the Steam Deck.

It will be possible to use operating systems from the micro SD card.

It is possible to connect the deck to a PC via Remote Play to use it as a controller.

to a PC via Remote Play to use it as a controller. The device is not optimized for virtual reality experiences.

All models have an IPS LCD screen, however the 512GB model has an additional anti-glare treatment.

The idea of Valve is to replace the Big Picture of computers through the Steam Deck interface , but still no prediction for this to happen.

is to replace the of computers , but still no prediction for this to happen. Steam Deck will not accept installation of external GPUs .

. The device will be sold directly by steam , it is possible that in the future Valve partner with retailers to make the product available in certain regions.

, it is possible that in the future partner with retailers to make the product available in certain regions. In the matter of using the device without internet connection, the device will work like a PC, only a connection is required in multiplayer games. to perform downloads or in cases of games that require an active internet connection.

You can check all the questions answered on the FAQ page of steam deck, the product is on pre-sale abroad with its most basic version costing $399, the first start to be delivered in December this year in the USA, Canada, Europe and the UK, the other countries still do not have a confirmed release date. Until the present moment the Valve did not announce the release of steam deck in Brazil.



– Continues after advertising –

Phil Spencer tests and praises Steam Deck: “Controls are great, xCloud works great”

The Xbox division head also said it was good to play Halo and Age of Empires on Valve’s laptop



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: gamesradar Source: steamdeck