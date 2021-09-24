Verstappen quips Hamilton on title pressure: “I can barely sleep” | formula 1

– I’m so nervous I can barely sleep. It’s so bad to fight for a title, I think it’s horrible – he replied sarcastically.

For Hamilton, who is in search of his eighth title, only experience and maturity will make Verstappen understand the right time to back down in one or another contest, but the Dutchman denies that he is nervous or feeling pressured with his first real chance to raise the cup in F1.

– Anyone who knows me knows that I’m quite relaxed about all this, that these things don’t bother me. I’m cool. The best feeling is that you have a car, a good car, with which you can fight for victories. And it doesn’t matter whether or not you are leading a championship. I see from these comments that he doesn’t really know me. And that’s okay, I don’t need to know him 100% either. My focus is on myself and I have a lot of fun walking ahead. I hope it can stay that way – says the Dutchman.

Verstappen, who complained on social media that Hamilton had celebrated his victory in England while Max himself was still in hospital, ended up being criticized for not checking whether his rival was doing well after the accident in Italy. However, the RBR driver says he knew Lewis was fine as soon as he left the car and saw the Mercedes driver trying to get back in the race. Max also echoed Helmut Marko’s speech about Hamilton making drama, as in the following days he attended a gala event in the US.

– I got out of the car, looked to the left and saw that he was trying to back up, looking at the wheels and trying to get out from under my car. So I think I was fine, as on Monday or Tuesday I was already traveling to the US for the speech event. So I think you only do this if you’re okay – he says.

Earlier, Hamilton himself mocked the statements of Helmut Marko, director of RBR, that he would be making drama about the pain he was feeling in his neck after being hit by the wheel of Verstappen’s car.

– I don’t waste a lot of time listening to what these people say. I mean, it’s natural that when a car lands on your head, you feel some pain. And that’s what I said at the time, that I was in some pain and that I was going to see a doctor later. I worked with Angela (Cullen, the pilot’s physiotherapist) after the race and the following week, I had exams and acupuncture. I never said I was dying. I’m grateful that I didn’t get injured, as anything can happen in fractions of a second. But now it is to move forward – says Hamilton.

The pair are back on track this weekend in Sochi for the Russian GP, ​​the 15th stage of the 2021 F1 season. The first free practice will be held this Friday, but a little earlier than usual. Check out the full schedule below.