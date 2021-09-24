Very high fine and car return made Medrado stay in A Fazenda

The news that Fernanda Medrado rang the bell twice, this Wednesday (9/22), left all the workers and the production of A Fazenda 13 worried. Here, outside the reality, fans of the singer were also surprised by the attitude that moved the program. At night, as soon as the presenter Adriane Galisteu started the episode shown live by Record, it was necessary to calm the spirits and inform that the rapper had decided to continue in the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize after psychological assistance. But the question that remains in the air is: was the conversation with the psychologist really what made the brunette continue? The column LeoDias discovered what is really behind this.

For those who don’t know, reality show participant who gives up on the game and asks to get out of confinement loses all the rights he gained by being invited. In the list of losses, the ex-Power Couple Brasil would have to return the fee earned to enter the attraction, something around R$100 thousand. In addition, anyone who asks to go out pays a high fine, around R$ 100,000, the same value as the fee, and returns all the prizes earned, such as the 0km car that Medrado won in the first week of A Fazenda, during an activity to alive.

The fees for the advertising actions carried out in the program – just in the first week there were already several – are also going down the drain. For each action, participants earn more than R$2,000. With all this, Medrado really needs to think twice before deciding to leave the headquarters, located in Itapecerica da Serra.

the outbreak

Fernanda Medrado rang the workshop bell to leave the reality show twice. The singer despaired of the pressure of the game after discussing with comedian Rico Melquiades in the formation of the first field, on Tuesday (21/9). Aline, Bill and Dayane talked to her and managed to calm her down.

On Twitter, Medrado’s team asked fans for support: “We are following with you. Let’s send good energy to our Medrado. In fact, she didn’t make it well into reality. Many things happened before and the psychological was a little shaken. Keep sending good vibes! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

And he continued: “She came in with some personal problems (who followed, saw that she made stories crying in the pre-confinement before they took her cell phone) added to the pressure of the game, they must be leaving her very shaken”.

Separation

One of the rapper’s personal problems was the breakup. After participating in Power Couple Brasil 5, also by Record, the singer and DJ Claytão decided to put an end to the marriage. It is worth remembering that, before joining the program, there were already rumors that the couple followed along just to guarantee a spot in the attraction.

On July 8 of this year, Medrado announced the termination on social networks. The singer did a live on Instagram to talk about the event and said she was called names by her ex. “Scolded me and finished. I started getting messages from a guy, and Claytão already knew, because I told him myself on the day my staff showed me,” said the brunette.

“Clayton got mad… He said there are people on the street making fun of him. That was the justification. Finally, it’s my fault I got the messages. I’m a slut and that’s it”, mocked the rapper.

Medrado and Claytão have been together since 2018. They have two children: Bryan, 7, who is from another father; and Josh, 2, the result of their relationship.