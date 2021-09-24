Victim of a rare disease, Aquidauanese dies after misdiagnosis

The diarist Giovana Barrera Cardoso died yesterday (22), at 38 years of age. She died from complications resulting from a disease called scarlet fever. The burial will take place in Anastácio city.

According to the victim’s brother, Jonas Barrera Cardoso, Giovana had been suffering from great pain and even sought medical care twice. On occasions, she was medicated with intravenous dipyrone and released shortly thereafter.

With only 15 thousand cases registered per year in Brazil, and affecting mainly school-age children, scarlet fever is considered very rare. It is caused by a bacterium called group A beta hemolytic streptococcus and is characterized as a hypersensitivity reaction to substances produced by this bacterium in the body. Because of this, its effects can vary in each individual.

Giovana only had the correct diagnosis when she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Regional Hospital of Aquidauana, after spending days without eating and with mobility difficulties. The disease, if discovered in time, would be treated only with the use of antibiotics.

The burial will take place in the chapel of Pax Vida, in front of the Hospital de Anastácio, between 8:00 and 10:00 this Thursday (23).

Born in Aquidauana and resident in Anastácio, Giovana worked as a day laborer, mainly in the neighboring city of Miranda. She was single and has two children.