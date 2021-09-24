Video. Anticipation of D2 generates queues at DF posts this Thursday

The Federal District woke up with queues at the immunization posts, due to the anticipation of the second dose (D2) of the vaccine against Covid-19. Starting this Thursday (9/23), people who would receive the Pfizer D2 until October 27th can advance the application.

At Asa Sul’s UBS 1, the line went around the station’s lawn. At 10:30 am, more than 200 people were waiting to receive the immunizing agent.

Mariane Vicente, 40, arrived at 9 am at the vaccination point and waited more than 2 hours in line. “I came prepared, because I knew I would take a long line. But I’m very excited since the GDF announced the anticipations”, celebrated the public servant.

See the queue at UBS 1 at Asa Sul:

Banker Daniel Bravo, 41, says he was startled when he saw the length of the queue. “I arrived at 8:30 am and the line was much longer. I expected it to be big, but I got scared when I saw it. Despite having waited a long time, it was worth the wait. To complete the immunization is to take a weight off your back”, says the resident of Cruzeiro.

At Asa Norte’s UBS 2, more than 60 people were waiting in a single line for immunization.

Luiz Ricardo Fonseca, 31, told the metropolises who didn’t think the queue was too long. “I took a longer line for the first dose. And thankfully today is not one of the hottest days. It was very calm”, celebrated the civil servant. For him, there is a feeling of relief after completing the vaccination cycle, with the two doses against Covid-19.

Adolescents and booster dose

Since Wednesday (22/9), seniors over 85 years old can take the booster dose. In the Federal District, the only vaccine brand that can be used for the third application is that of the Pfizer laboratory.

People with a high degree of immunosuppression will also receive an extra dose, but they need to make an appointment on the Health Department website.

Adolescents over 13 years old can also be immunized in the DF. Vaccination points for this audience are exclusive, since minors are only allowed to administer the drug developed by Pfizer.

Check out the first dose posts for teenagers and adults:

Check the second dose posts, separated by type of immunizer:

See vaccination points for people over 85 years old: