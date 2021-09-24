Video: salary, card spending… Understand what data can be shared in the open banking system | open banking

The Central Bank (BC) intends to finish in 2021 most of the implementation of open banking in Brazil. The term in English refers to “Open Financial System”, in which customer data is standardized and shared so that banking products and services meet the needs of the public in a personalized way. In the video above, understand how the system works, who can see your data, when it can be accessed and what information is available.

Everything must be done with the express authorization of the customer, who decides what data is shared, with whom and for how long. According to BC, integration can improve credit assessment and stimulate competition in the financial system, with more adequate and cheaper products.

O G1 compiled below the answers to the main questions about the system.

Understand what Open Banking is

Open Banking (or Open Financial System) is a system for sharing financial data in a standardized way. In a single integrated and secure platform (API), the different financial institutions have access to customer data to offer personalized products and services that are more advantageous for each case.

What is the benefit of having an Open Financial System?

A simple example is to facilitate the granting of credit, setting rates that are more accurate to the borrower’s risk profile. It will also serve to compare financial services, insurance costs, investment profitability and other banking products.

The idea is to create tailored products and services with more attractive prices for the customer’s needs, based on consumption, income and financial transaction data.

Do I need to authorize data sharing?

Yes. This is what the BC calls “consent” and it must be a free expression of the client’s “informed, prior and unambiguous will”.

Anyone who wants to be part of open banking and enjoy the conditions it offers must still go through the authentication and confirmation phase. All procedures must be carried out through the official digital channels of financial institutions.

Open banking allows data sharing between financial institutions

Can I know what data will be shared?

The customer will have access to which consents are valid, to which institutions they have shared the data and which information, in fact, was sent by the financial institution.

Through digital channels, participating financial institutions will provide an environment for the person to control permissions.

It will be possible to consult, for example:

At participating institutions involved in sharing;

involved in sharing; You data and services share object;

share object; O validity period the authorization provided;

the authorization provided; THE requisition date ;

; THE purpose of sharing (for institutions receiving the data).

Is it possible to revoke consent to open banking?

Yes it is possible to revoke consent if the customer so wishes, at any time and via the internet.

What financial data is shared?

The range of shared data is wide and ranges from registration data (such as address, marital status, billing, types of products and services contracted) to transactional data (such as data on accounts, limits, balances, credit cards and credit operations).

In addition, the use of products and services from deposit accounts, prepaid payment accounts and, in the last phases, foreign exchange transactions, accreditation in payment arrangements, investment, insurance and pension plans can be shared.

Will my data be safe with open banking?

According to BC, data sharing security and quality is the responsibility of financial institutions. The rules, therefore, are the same as for bank secrecy.

“It is the responsibility of the participating institutions for the reliability, integrity, availability, security and confidentiality of customer data and services in the sharing process. It is also up to them to comply with the provisions of legislation and regulations in force,” says the institution.

Can the institutions that had access keep my data?

The BC requires that, based on the General Data Protection Act (LGPD), that data and its processing must be limited solely to the purposes determined and consented to by customers.

The institutions that will receive the data must present the purpose of sharing and the deadline for sharing, which can be up to 12 months. If the purpose of the sharing is changed, it will be necessary to grant a new consent from the customer.

Do institutions have access to old data or only to those generated after consent?

If the customer allows it, it is possible to share financial history of up to one year with other institutions.

What are the phases of open banking?

So that everything can be done with ease, BC separated into four phases. This Friday (13), the second of them comes into force.

