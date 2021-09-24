VIDEO: Woman crosses train line in Netherlands and nearly gets run over | World

A pedestrian was almost run over while recklessly crossing the railway line in Ermelo, 70km from Amsterdam , in the Netherlands, informed the country’s authorities on Tuesday (21).

The images were captured by the monitoring of ProRail, the Dutch government agency that takes care of the maintenance and safety of the country’s railway network (see the video above).

“You are shocked by the possibility of an accident,” engineer Jan Slaats said in a statement from the organization. “It’s a trigger to see someone walking along the tracks.”

The woman even crosses the train line twice before passing the cars – when the “stop, look and listen” signal had already been activated.

At first, she seems to run towards the platform, but when she doesn’t find a way up, she gives up and crosses the tracks again – that’s when she almost gets run over by the train.

The Dutch railway operator warned that cases like these are common in the country and that – in addition to being dangerous – they are quite costly to public coffers.

“To reduce accidents, we operate at reduced speed at points on the same street level. Furthermore, if the brakes are applied, there is a ‘snowball effect’ in which other trains are also affected,” ProRail said in a statement.

According to the organization, more than a third of the number of delays in train schedules is caused by people walking along the railways, “consciously or unconsciously”.

“This results in tens of millions of euros in damages,” he said. “Furthermore, it is a crime to walk, without authorization, on railway land.”