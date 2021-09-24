Vinci Partners announces purchase of Farmax. – G37 Portal

More than forty years passed between the opening of a small medicine distributor and the consolidation as one of the most important cosmetic and pharmaceutical product industries in Brazil. Now, Farmax is preparing for another leap in growth. The company, founded and currently headquartered in Divinópolis, now has a new shareholding control: Vinci Partners, an extremely relevant investment fund in the Brazilian and international markets, focused on stories and companies with high growth potential, as is the case of Farmax.

“The legacy of the founding family and the more than 40 years of solidity and longevity in the market were fundamental for a large investment fund to believe in Farmax”, says Ronaldo Ribeiro, CEO of the company. He, who has been in the position for three years, will remain at the head of the business, as will the entire executive board. “It will be an autonomous management, focused on the company’s expansion. Nothing changes in the way we manage and relate to employees, customers, suppliers and other partners”, he guarantees.



The arrival of new investors also reinforces the company’s portfolio expansion movement. Farmax has 10 brands, such as Sunless, Hidraderm and Moskitoff. There are more than 400 products in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and hospital lines. For 14 consecutive years, it leads hand and nail care product sales. In addition to them, other items are also in the ranking of the most present in the lives of Brazilians, such as saline, oils and sodium bicarbonate.

The company has been going through a period of exponential growth. In 2020 alone, more than 250 million units were produced. “Farmax delivers to Brazil the care that was born in Divinópolis. A story dreamed up and built by the founders alongside the Divinopolitan population. More than 90% of our 800 employees are from here. I say this because rescuing this journey reinforces how, together, we have built what we are and are ready to go further”, highlights Ronaldo. Over the past three years, the company has been certified as a great place to work, according to the Great Place to Work (GPTW).