Vinicius Jr. is called ‘Rocket’ and ‘Ferrari’ and compared to Real Madrid legends by Spanish newspaper

‘A rocket called Vinicius’ and ‘a Ferrari’. That’s how the diary Brand described in its headlines the new ‘darling’ of the Real Madrid. In the first games of the 2021/22 season, Vini Jr became the great merengue standout.

One of the most used athletes in the squad, the Brazilian reached 125 games with the Real shirt in the victory over the Majorca last Wednesday (22). In the current season, he is one of five players who have entered every game.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Follow Vinicius Jr in all matches of the Real Madrid in Laliga by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber? Click here and see more information.

In six matches at the Espanyol, the 20 shirt scored five goals, being the second top scorer in the competition, in addition to having given two assists. All of this came to unseat the Belgian Eden Hazard in the starting lineup.

In just over a month, the Brazilian has already surpassed his mark of most goals in a season in national competitions and is one step away from equaling the number of most goals in a year.

The publication also highlighted the fact that all this is being achieved by Vinicius at 21 years, two months and 10 days old. He is only behind Camacho, Casillas and Raúl as the youngest player to have reached 100 games wearing the merengue shirt.

“The Brazilian has played 56 of Real Madrid’s last 59 matches across all competitions, (the equivalent of) 95%. He has become untouchable and one of the consequences is the large numbers he has at his age,” he wrote.